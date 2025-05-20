MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces 22% Rise in Revenue and 20% Improvement in Earnings for 2024; Webcast to Discuss Financial Results to be held on May 21st, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET
TOKYO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had total revenue of $52,736,000, a 22% increase over total revenue of $43,388,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023. (The Company reports its financial results in Japanese yen and figures presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00. See “Convenience Translations to US Dollars” below for more information.)
Net income for 2024 was $878,000, or $0.17 per basic share, a 20% improvement compared with net income of $731,000, or $0.15 per basic share, for 2023.
MEDIROM’s improvement in revenue in 2024 was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the Company’s Relaxation Salon Segment revenue to $47,317,000, compared with $38,507,000 in 2023.
The Company’s increase in net income in 2024 was primarily the result of the rise in total revenue, a decrease in cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues to 72.9% in 2024 compared with 77.0% during 2023, and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues to 27.0% in 2024 compared with 28.7% in 2023.
As of December 31, 2024, MEDIROM had cash and cash equivalents of $2,093,000, compared with $676,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s total indebtedness was $11,925,000 and $9,857,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Net cash used in operating activities was $8,462,000 in 2024 compared with $4,014,000 in 2023. Net cash provided in investing activities was $2,296,000 in 2024 while the Company had net cash used in investing activities of $2,088,000 in 2023. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,583,000 in 2024 compared with $2,931,000 in 2023.
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding were 5,107,404 in 2024 and 4,882,500 in 2023.
“Thus far in 2025, MEDIROM has announced several notable developments,” said Chief Executive Officer Koji Eguchi. “In January, the Company’s subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., began providing its remote health monitoring system, REMONY, and charging-free smart tracker device, MOTHER Bracelet®︎, to the Electronics Division of TOPPAN Inc. Also in January, all corporate capital registration procedures under Japanese law were completed with respect to the Company’s offering of 2,860,000 common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.”
“In March, Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of approximately $60 million. This new investment followed Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in a Series A financing in December 2024. Also in March, MEDIROM obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan in the amount of approximately $2.4 million, which is being used for repayment of indebtedness to MEDIROM Mother Labs and for general working capital, including MOTHER Bracelet development.”
Looking forward to the rest of 2025, Mr. Eguchi said that MEDIROM “will continue to strive to improve revenue growth and bottom-line performance for the year.” Mr. Eguchi added, “As for near-term goals, we aim to not only to capture a significant share of the existing Japanese market for relaxation salons but also to expand our Digital Preventative Healthcare business lines through a variety of strategic initiatives and to increase the margin in that segment. As part of this, we intend to increase the number of Lav® users via the Specific Health Guidance Program promoted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and expand the billing user base for the upgraded Lav® application. We also intend to accelerate the production of our MOTHER Bracelet® for large orders from corporate clients.”
On April 29, 2025, the Company filed its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report covers the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
Convenience Translations to US Dollars
The Company’s financial results presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience from Japanese yen at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on December 31, 2024, as reported by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in its weekly release on January 6, 2025. These financial results, as reported by the Company in Japanese yen, are included in the tabular data at the end of this press release.
About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 307 (as of March 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.
The financial information below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Audited Financial Statements”), which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Yen in thousands, except share data)
|December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|¥
|329,399
|¥
|106,347
|Time deposits
|6,156
|26,502
|Accounts receivable-trade, net
|1,355,489
|621,867
|Accounts receivable-other, net
|646,207
|606,074
|Inventories
|151,637
|139,982
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|217,174
|257,932
|Total current assets
|2,706,062
|1,758,704
|Property and equipment, net
|435,659
|451,498
|Goodwill
|389,131
|484,564
|Other intangible assets, net
|1,139,297
|920,700
|Investments
|87,418
|81,542
|Long-term accounts receivable-other, net
|84,338
|95,797
|Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net
|2,073,763
|2,089,402
|Lease and guarantee deposits
|808,550
|848,691
|Deferred tax assets, net
|285,882
|101,636
|Other assets
|80,571
|16,655
|Total assets
|¥
|8,090,671
|¥
|6,849,189
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|¥
|1,014,205
|¥
|137,697
|Accrued expenses
|325,544
|1,261,909
|Short-term borrowings
|491,667
|400,000
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|620,813
|100,415
|Income tax payable
|58,572
|14,888
|Current portion of contract liability
|53,485
|109,307
|Advances received
|409,710
|402,742
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|792,781
|763,422
|Other current liabilities
|414,704
|370,213
|Total current liabilities
|4,181,481
|3,560,593
|Borrowings - net of current portion
|764,200
|1,050,802
|Deposit received
|236,179
|261,922
|Contract liability - net of current portion
|36,913
|71,134
|Operating lease liability - net of current portion
|1,287,509
|1,334,630
|Asset retirement obligation
|378,907
|344,346
|Other liabilities
|17,424
|9,801
|Total liabilities
|6,902,613
|6,633,228
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|200,160
|―
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (See Note 17 to the Audited Financial Statements)
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 7,994,450 shares issued and 7,901,950 shares outstanding and 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|352,523
|19,900
|Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|100
|100
|Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023
|(3,000)
|(3,000)
|Additional paid-in capital
|354,605
|113,602
|Retained earnings
|229,040
|80,277
|Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|933,268
|210,879
|Noncontrolling interests
|54,630
|5,082
|Total equity
|987,898
|215,961
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|¥
|8,090,671
|¥
|6,849,189
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Years Ended December 31,
|
2024
|2023
|2022
|Revenues:
|Revenue from directly-operated salons
|¥
|7,352,868
|¥
|5,656,519
|¥
|5,396,294
|Franchise revenue
|792,633
|971,027
|1,163,998
|Other revenues
|153,633
|200,397
|393,765
|Total revenues
|8,299,134
|6,827,943
|6,954,057
|Cost of revenues and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons
|5,575,568
|4,552,408
|4,129,240
|Cost of franchise revenue
|316,655
|523,330
|645,733
|Cost of other revenues
|160,626
|183,337
|276,627
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|2,241,515
|1,960,447
|1,805,490
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|22,872
|―
|―
|Total cost of revenues and operating expenses
|8,317,236
|7,219,522
|6,857,090
|Operating income (loss)
|(18,102)
|(391,579)
|96,967
|Other income (expense):
|Dividend income
|2
|2
|2
|Interest income
|8
|1,111
|6,072
|Interest expense
|(49,745)
|(36,868)
|(9,800)
|Gain from sales of salons
|40,631
|413,678
|―
|Subsidies
|13,855
|21,376
|20,625
|Foreign currency exchange gain
|18,121
|26,825
|14,830
|Other, net
|42,943
|(13,923)
|51,078
|Total other income
|65,815
|412,201
|82,807
|Income before income tax expense
|47,713
|20,622
|179,774
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(90,478)
|(94,427)
|30,809
|Net income
|138,191
|115,049
|148,965
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(10,572)
|(355)
|―
|Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company
|¥
|148,763
|¥
|115,404
|¥
|148,965
|Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Basic
|¥
|29.13
|¥
|23.64
|¥
|30.54
|Diluted
|¥
|28.52
|¥
|22.34
|¥
|27.23
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|5,107,405
|4,882,501
|4,877,405
|Diluted
|5,851,516
|5,166,653
|5,470,655
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(Yen in thousands)
|Years Ended December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|¥
|138,191
|¥
|115,049
|¥
|148,965
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|290,038
|252,595
|184,056
|Gain from sales of directly-owned salons
|(1,697,112)
|(1,244,240)
|(858,548)
|Change in provision for credit losses
|49,780
|1,958
|(36,355)
|Foreign currency exchange gain
|(8,969)
|(17,402)
|―
|(Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment, net, other intangible assets, net and goodwill
|7,109
|(2,648)
|12,908
|Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|22,872
|―
|―
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(188,706)
|(101,636)
|―
|Other non-cash losses – net
|53,146
|45,718
|―
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable-trade, net
|339,120
|580,681
|(222,384)
|Accounts receivable-other, net
|(39,159)
|43,382
|(210,476)
|Inventories
|(10,612)
|(25,873)
|(95,406)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,362)
|(530)
|(181,477)
|Lease and guarantee deposits
|46,853
|46,652
|(27,185)
|Accounts payable
|876,508
|(69,884)
|(23,318)
|Accrued expenses
|(1,048,548)
|97,045
|517,714
|Income tax payable
|43,684
|(45,006)
|19,173
|Contract liability
|(90,042)
|(64,999)
|(82,636)
|Advances received
|(27,939)
|(104,663)
|(111,109)
|Other current liabilities
|22,740
|(77,447)
|254,742
|Deposit received
|(25,743)
|(42,656)
|(24,411)
|Other assets and other liabilities – net
|(82,530)
|(17,833)
|50,050
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,331,681)
|(631,737)
|(685,697)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of time deposits
|(5,656)
|―
|―
|Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
|26,004
|―
|―
|Acquisition of investments
|―
|(3,094)
|―
|Proceeds from sale of investment securities
|3,558
|―
|―
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(71,408)
|(135,840)
|(120,740)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|―
|―
|40,620
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(493,405)
|(786,178)
|(45,761)
|Proceeds from sale of salons
|908,419
|584,768
|851,719
|Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired
|(21,348)
|―
|(148,000)
|Payment received on short-term loans receivable
|―
|113
|―
|Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net
|15,229
|11,655
|2,599
|Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities
|361,393
|(328,576)
|580,437
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|608,101
|―
|―
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|260,280
|―
|―
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|710,000
|400,000
|―
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|(588,333)
|―
|(162,252)
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|300,000
|―
|547,619
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(96,708)
|(99,084)
|(45,270)
|Proceeds from sale of subsidiary stock
|―
|160,290
|―
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,193,340
|461,206
|340,097
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|223,052
|(499,107)
|234,837
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|106,347
|605,454
|370,617
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|¥
|329,399
|¥
|106,347
|¥
|605,454
