MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces 22% Rise in Revenue and 20% Improvement in Earnings for 2024; Webcast to Discuss Financial Results to be held on May 21st, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET

TOKYO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had total revenue of $52,736,000, a 22% increase over total revenue of $43,388,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023. (The Company reports its financial results in Japanese yen and figures presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00. See “Convenience Translations to US Dollars” below for more information.)

Net income for 2024 was $878,000, or $0.17 per basic share, a 20% improvement compared with net income of $731,000, or $0.15 per basic share, for 2023.

MEDIROM’s improvement in revenue in 2024 was primarily driven by a 23% increase in the Company’s Relaxation Salon Segment revenue to $47,317,000, compared with $38,507,000 in 2023.

The Company’s increase in net income in 2024 was primarily the result of the rise in total revenue, a decrease in cost of revenues as a percentage of total revenues to 72.9% in 2024 compared with 77.0% during 2023, and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues to 27.0% in 2024 compared with 28.7% in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, MEDIROM had cash and cash equivalents of $2,093,000, compared with $676,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s total indebtedness was $11,925,000 and $9,857,000 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net cash used in operating activities was $8,462,000 in 2024 compared with $4,014,000 in 2023. Net cash provided in investing activities was $2,296,000 in 2024 while the Company had net cash used in investing activities of $2,088,000 in 2023. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,583,000 in 2024 compared with $2,931,000 in 2023.

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding were 5,107,404 in 2024 and 4,882,500 in 2023.

“Thus far in 2025, MEDIROM has announced several notable developments,” said Chief Executive Officer Koji Eguchi. “In January, the Company’s subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc., began providing its remote health monitoring system, REMONY, and charging-free smart tracker device, MOTHER Bracelet®︎, to the Electronics Division of TOPPAN Inc. Also in January, all corporate capital registration procedures under Japanese law were completed with respect to the Company’s offering of 2,860,000 common shares represented by American Depositary Shares, generating gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.”

“In March, Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of approximately $60 million. This new investment followed Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in a Series A financing in December 2024. Also in March, MEDIROM obtained a new unsecured short-term bank loan in the amount of approximately $2.4 million, which is being used for repayment of indebtedness to MEDIROM Mother Labs and for general working capital, including MOTHER Bracelet development.”

Looking forward to the rest of 2025, Mr. Eguchi said that MEDIROM “will continue to strive to improve revenue growth and bottom-line performance for the year.” Mr. Eguchi added, “As for near-term goals, we aim to not only to capture a significant share of the existing Japanese market for relaxation salons but also to expand our Digital Preventative Healthcare business lines through a variety of strategic initiatives and to increase the margin in that segment. As part of this, we intend to increase the number of Lav® users via the Specific Health Guidance Program promoted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and expand the billing user base for the upgraded Lav® application. We also intend to accelerate the production of our MOTHER Bracelet® for large orders from corporate clients.”

On April 29, 2025, the Company filed its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which annual report covers the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Convenience Translations to US Dollars

The Company’s financial results presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience from Japanese yen at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on December 31, 2024, as reported by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in its weekly release on January 6, 2025. These financial results, as reported by the Company in Japanese yen, are included in the tabular data at the end of this press release.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates 307 (as of March 31, 2025) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about the Company’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include:

the Company’s ability to achieve its development goals for its business and execute and evolve its growth strategies, priorities and initiatives;

the Company’s ability to sell certain of its owned salons to investors, and receive management fees from such sold salons, on acceptable terms;

changes in Japanese and global economic conditions and financial markets, including their effects on the Company’s expansion in Japan and certain overseas markets;

the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability in its Digital Preventative Healthcare Segment;

the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, which affects the Company’s expenses and liabilities payable in foreign currencies;

the Company’s ability to hire and train a sufficient number of therapists and place them at salons in need of additional staffing;

changes in demographic, unemployment, economic, regulatory or weather conditions affecting the Tokyo region of Japan, where the Company’s relaxation salon base is geographically concentrated;

the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance the value of its brands and to enforce and maintain its trademarks and protect its other intellectual property;

the financial performance of the Company’s franchisees and the Company’s limited control with respect to their operations;

the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all;

the Company’s level of indebtedness and potential restrictions on the Company under the Company’s debt instruments;

changes in consumer preferences and the Company’s competitive environment;

the Company’s ability to respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, and to global pandemics, such as COVID-19; and

the regulatory environment in which the Company operates.

More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

The financial information below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Audited Financial Statements”), which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Yen in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024

2023

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 329,399 ¥ 106,347 Time deposits 6,156 26,502 Accounts receivable-trade, net 1,355,489 621,867 Accounts receivable-other, net 646,207 606,074 Inventories 151,637 139,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 217,174 257,932 Total current assets 2,706,062 1,758,704 Property and equipment, net 435,659 451,498 Goodwill 389,131 484,564 Other intangible assets, net 1,139,297 920,700 Investments 87,418 81,542 Long-term accounts receivable-other, net 84,338 95,797 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 2,073,763 2,089,402 Lease and guarantee deposits 808,550 848,691 Deferred tax assets, net 285,882 101,636 Other assets 80,571 16,655 Total assets ¥ 8,090,671 ¥ 6,849,189 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable ¥ 1,014,205 ¥ 137,697 Accrued expenses 325,544 1,261,909 Short-term borrowings 491,667 400,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 620,813 100,415 Income tax payable 58,572 14,888 Current portion of contract liability 53,485 109,307 Advances received 409,710 402,742 Current portion of operating lease liability 792,781 763,422 Other current liabilities 414,704 370,213 Total current liabilities 4,181,481 3,560,593 Borrowings - net of current portion 764,200 1,050,802 Deposit received 236,179 261,922 Contract liability - net of current portion 36,913 71,134 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 1,287,509 1,334,630 Asset retirement obligation 378,907 344,346 Other liabilities 17,424 9,801 Total liabilities 6,902,613 6,633,228 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 200,160 ― COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (See Note 17 to the Audited Financial Statements) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 7,994,450 shares issued and 7,901,950 shares outstanding and 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 352,523 19,900 Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 100 100 Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023 (3,000) (3,000) Additional paid-in capital 354,605 113,602 Retained earnings 229,040 80,277 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 933,268 210,879 Noncontrolling interests 54,630 5,082 Total equity 987,898 215,961 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity ¥ 8,090,671 ¥ 6,849,189





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2024

2023 2022 Revenues: Revenue from directly-operated salons ¥ 7,352,868 ¥ 5,656,519 ¥ 5,396,294 Franchise revenue 792,633 971,027 1,163,998 Other revenues 153,633 200,397 393,765 Total revenues 8,299,134 6,827,943 6,954,057 Cost of revenues and operating expenses: Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons 5,575,568 4,552,408 4,129,240 Cost of franchise revenue 316,655 523,330 645,733 Cost of other revenues 160,626 183,337 276,627 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,241,515 1,960,447 1,805,490 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 22,872 ― ― Total cost of revenues and operating expenses 8,317,236 7,219,522 6,857,090 Operating income (loss) (18,102) (391,579) 96,967 Other income (expense): Dividend income 2 2 2 Interest income 8 1,111 6,072 Interest expense (49,745) (36,868) (9,800) Gain from sales of salons 40,631 413,678 ― Subsidies 13,855 21,376 20,625 Foreign currency exchange gain 18,121 26,825 14,830 Other, net 42,943 (13,923) 51,078 Total other income 65,815 412,201 82,807 Income before income tax expense 47,713 20,622 179,774 Income tax (benefit) expense (90,478) (94,427) 30,809 Net income 138,191 115,049 148,965 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,572) (355) ― Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company ¥ 148,763 ¥ 115,404 ¥ 148,965 Net earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic ¥ 29.13 ¥ 23.64 ¥ 30.54 Diluted ¥ 28.52 ¥ 22.34 ¥ 27.23 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 5,107,405 4,882,501 4,877,405 Diluted 5,851,516 5,166,653 5,470,655





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Yen in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2024

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income ¥ 138,191 ¥ 115,049 ¥ 148,965 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 290,038 252,595 184,056 Gain from sales of directly-owned salons (1,697,112) (1,244,240) (858,548) Change in provision for credit losses 49,780 1,958 (36,355) Foreign currency exchange gain (8,969) (17,402) ― (Gains) losses on disposal of property and equipment, net, other intangible assets, net and goodwill 7,109 (2,648) 12,908 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 22,872 ― ― Deferred income taxes, net (188,706) (101,636) ― Other non-cash losses – net 53,146 45,718 ― Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable-trade, net 339,120 580,681 (222,384) Accounts receivable-other, net (39,159) 43,382 (210,476) Inventories (10,612) (25,873) (95,406) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,362) (530) (181,477) Lease and guarantee deposits 46,853 46,652 (27,185) Accounts payable 876,508 (69,884) (23,318) Accrued expenses (1,048,548) 97,045 517,714 Income tax payable 43,684 (45,006) 19,173 Contract liability (90,042) (64,999) (82,636) Advances received (27,939) (104,663) (111,109) Other current liabilities 22,740 (77,447) 254,742 Deposit received (25,743) (42,656) (24,411) Other assets and other liabilities – net (82,530) (17,833) 50,050 Net cash used in operating activities (1,331,681) (631,737) (685,697) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of time deposits (5,656) ― ― Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 26,004 ― ― Acquisition of investments ― (3,094) ― Proceeds from sale of investment securities 3,558 ― ― Acquisition of property and equipment (71,408) (135,840) (120,740) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment ― ― 40,620 Acquisition of intangible assets (493,405) (786,178) (45,761) Proceeds from sale of salons 908,419 584,768 851,719 Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired (21,348) ― (148,000) Payment received on short-term loans receivable ― 113 ― Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net 15,229 11,655 2,599 Net cash provided (used in) by investing activities 361,393 (328,576) 580,437 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 608,101 ― ― Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 260,280 ― ― Proceeds from short-term borrowings 710,000 400,000 ― Repayment of short-term borrowings (588,333) ― (162,252) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 300,000 ― 547,619 Repayment of long-term borrowings (96,708) (99,084) (45,270) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary stock ― 160,290 ― Net cash provided by financing activities 1,193,340 461,206 340,097 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 223,052 (499,107) 234,837 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 106,347 605,454 370,617 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year ¥ 329,399 ¥ 106,347 ¥ 605,454

