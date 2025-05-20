Optimum selects the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to bring new subscription bundles to customers

Eligible customers can now access a new bundled streaming offer for six months on Optimum, the first of many the company plans to provide through the DVM™

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the leader in subscription bundling, today announces a new licensing agreement with Optimum, a leading U.S. telecommunications provider, operated by Altice USA. Through this collaboration, Optimum customers can access compelling subscription bundles, powered by the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango. Optimum is a significant brand in the U.S. telecommunications market, providing fiber internet, mobile, TV, and phone services to approximately 4.5 million customers in 21 states across the country.

Eligible Optimum TV and Internet customers can now enjoy a promotional offer of six complimentary months of access to two popular SVOD services, directly through Optimum, offering a new way to manage their subscriptions through their Optimum bill. The offer is the first of many that the company plans to bring to customers, with more streaming partners and consumer subscription services to be made available through Optimum’s partnership with Bango.

This launch marks the beginning of Optimum’s use of the Bango DVM™, which is already transforming how companies across telecommunications, retailing, and banking deliver digital services. With a single integration, partners gain access to a growing portfolio of premium subscription providers, enabling them to quickly and easily create and customize compelling bundles that resonate with their customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with Optimum to bring these exciting offers to life,” said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango. “The DVM™ empowers Bango partners to innovate through subscription bundling and to scale quickly, delivering high-impact offers that increase customer satisfaction and business growth.”

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local news through its News 12 Networks.

