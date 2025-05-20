Corcentric Accelerates Intelligent AP Automation deployment for its Procure-to-Pay Customers

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that is expanding the integration of Intelligent AP Automation into Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash processes for its numerous clients in France and the United States.

Developed by our Innovation Lab, Corcentric's Intelligent AP Automation can detect all key invoice characteristics, such as type, size, format, and certain information essential to finance and accounting teams (headers, purchase lines, etc.), with an exceptional 98% accuracy. This innovation, based on generative AI and machine learning, further confirms Corcentric's ability to offer efficient and operational solutions that meet the business needs of Procurement and Finance teams.

Already deployed or currently being deployed by numerous clients, Intelligent AP Automation has already demonstrated its many benefits:

Immediate and accurate routing of invoices to the appropriate processes.

Accelerated and reliable processing, from receipt to accounting closing.

Ultra-precise accounting allocation, thanks to the capture of all lines.

Proactive detection of errors and fraud. Simplified and rapid management of non-compliant invoices.

A smooth and controlled transition to electronic invoicing mandates across the globe



“Corcentric's artificial intelligence gives us the ability to accelerate the collection of invoice data while increasing our operational efficiency.” Julien Lazao, Group Accounting & Tax Manager at Horus Pharma

“Our clients all have their sights set on compliance with the new Electronic Invoicing reform. AI Invoice is the perfect solution to make this transition smoothly while ensuring the proper processing of international invoices arriving in various formats.” Matt Clark, President and CEO of Corcentric.

This major innovation won't stop there. Starting with the next release, Intelligent AP Automation will be extended to new business processes by offering users the ability to automatically generate a shopping cart directly from a quote, or to initiate automated adjustment flows from delivery notes or invoices.

"To maximize its impact, AI must seamlessly integrate with our clients' existing Procure-to-Pay workflows. The clear goal: to permanently eliminate operational friction and ensure maximum process efficiency." Manish Jaiswal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Corcentric

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

Media Contact

Beth Price

Vice President, Performance Marketing

press@corcentric.com

(856) 403-7000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ee4e18c-e448-4a4c-88c5-134b3d1919c4.

Corcentric Accelerates Intelligent AP Automation deployment for its Procure-to-Pay Customers Developed by our Innovation Lab, this AI-powered solution delivers 98% invoice recognition accuracy and streamlines processing from receipt to close, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and compliance in a rapidly evolving invoicing landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.