Autograph’s Guitar Virtuoso Steve Lynch Chronicles His Evolution—and Revolution—in New Memoir

Confessions of a Rock Guitarist , part autobiography, part masterclass—Lynch’s new book is a must-read for musicians and fans of the golden age of guitar.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Lynch, renowned for his innovative two-handed tapping technique and as the co-founder of the glam metal band Autograph, announces the release of his memoir, Confessions of a Rock Guitarist, scheduled for today, May 20, 2025 ( Indigo River Publishing ). It’s a raw, riveting, and unexpectedly introspective chronicle of a musician’s rise, fall, reinvention, and search for meaning beyond the fretboard.

Told with humility and offbeat humor, Confessions of a Rock Guitarist traces Lynch’s unlikely journey from a troubled childhood in the Pacific Northwest to the heart of LA’s exploding rock scene. His pivotal years at the Guitar Institute become a launching pad—culminating in a spontaneous demonstration that transforms him from student to innovator. It’s here that Lynch begins to shape his groundbreaking two-handed tapping technique, earning him recognition as one of the era’s most technically advanced and expressive players.

Lynch’s ascent with Autograph was meteoric. Amid the glam-metal surge of the 1980s “hair bands”, the band achieved global recognition—touring extensively, dominating the charts, and earning a place among rock’s most iconic acts. But as Confessions reveals, behind the scenes were battles with addiction, industry upheaval, and the toll of reinvention in an ever-changing musical landscape.

More than a typical rock memoir, Confessions of a Rock Guitarist is also the story of a seeker—an artist propelled by curiosity, spiritual exploration, and the desire to evolve beyond stardom. Through globe-trotting adventures as a musician and educator, Lynch reflects on the forces that shaped both his sound and his soul.

The memoir is richly illustrated with never-before-seen photographs from Lynch’s personal archive, offering readers a front-row seat to the making of a music pioneer.

Confessions of a Rock Guitarist is available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon , and through major retail bookstores Barnes & Noble , and Book Shop nationwide.

About Steve Lynch:

Steve Lynch is an award-winning American guitarist best known as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the glam metal/hard rock band Autograph, which formed in 1983. He began his musical journey on bass guitar in 1968 but switched to guitar on September 18, 1970—the day his hero Jimi Hendrix died—marking a turning point in his dedication to the instrument. Lynch's innovative two-handed tapping technique has earned him recognition as a pioneer in the guitar community.

He graduated from the Guitar Institute of Technology in 1979, earning the “Most Likely to Succeed” award, and while attending, authored his first bestselling book, The Right Touch (Published by Dale Zdenek Publishing), introducing his groundbreaking playing method. With Autograph, he signed to RCA Records, released three albums, and produced the mega-hit ‘ Turn Up the Radio ,’ ultimately selling over five million records worldwide. Lynch’s unique style launched a storied career, including global tours with bands like Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith, Ronnie James Dio, Whitesnake, Bryan Adams, and Heart.

He went on to write two more instructional books, produce an educational video, teach 325 clinics in 20 countries, release a solo album (Network 23), run his own music school, won ‘Solo of the Year’ in Guitar World Magazine, and his famous guitar 'Stella,' is now on display in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Follow Steve Lynch on Instagram @SteveLynchOfficial , Facebook @Stevenllynch and YouTube @LynchLicks and the band Autograph on Facebook @AutographBand

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Leah Lupo

Black Ops Public Relations, LLC

PR@BlackOpsPublicRelations.com

516-659-4456

For book publishing inquiries, or additional information, please contact:

River Chau

Indigo River Publishing

River@IndigoRiverPublishing.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2f6829a-42c5-45b0-8dd9-efd023bd29b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b966866-1124-40e2-a94a-4a6f6b09f205

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/329938cc-0947-4dfa-9504-ad61af3e0e4b

Confessions of a Rock Guitarist by Steve Lynch Front cover of Steve Lynch's book "Confessions of a Rock Guitarist"Indigo River Publishing, cover art by Neil Zlozower Steve Lynch Autograph’s Guitar Virtuoso Steve Lynch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.