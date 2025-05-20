EverCommerce Appoints Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to Its Board of Directors

DENVER, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) (the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today the appointment of Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Shenkan’s extensive experience serving on the boards of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG), Pickles Auctions (an Apax Partners PE portfolio company), Zuora, and RB Global, Inc. brings a breadth of experience in guiding businesses. In addition, she has significant experience in leadership positions at Wells Fargo, Travelocity, Common Sense Media, and McKinsey & Company with an emphasis on innovation and digital transformation. Upon joining the EverCommerce Board, Ms. Shenkan will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board of Directors,” said EverCommerce CEO and Chairman of the Board Eric Remer. “Her experience in leveraging technology to accelerate change and growth will be a welcome addition to our Board as we both continue on our transformation journey and increasingly look to leverage AI to improve our customer-facing software and drive more efficiencies in our operations.”

“EverCommerce is truly a leader in its space. I’m honored to join the Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging my expertise to support the Company as it continues to empower the lives of service-based small businesses,” said Ms. Shenkan.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding Ms. Shenkan’s contributions to the Board, our future operations and strategy, implementation of our innovation and digital transformation and optimization initiatives, and our plans to leverage artificial intelligence. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.



Media Contact

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Communications

737-465-2897

Press@evercommerce.com

Investor Contact

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

IR@evercommerce.com

