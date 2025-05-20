Automotive News Names Axalta Scientist, Lei Qiao, as One of 100 Leading Women in North American Auto Industry

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that Dr. Lei Qiao, Vice President of Technology, Mobility, has been named as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. The award recognizes exceptional female leaders in the automotive field who make major decisions with significant impact at their companies.

Dr. Qiao currently leads the Mobility technology team and is based at Axalta’s Global Innovation Center in Philadelphia – one of the largest coatings research and development facilities in the region. She has global responsibility for all technology growth initiatives in Axalta’s Mobility business unit. Before her current role, she led the Axalta Research and Development team and managed Axalta’s regional Mobility technology team in China. Dr. Qiao holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of Pennsylvania and an Executive MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

“From Shanghai to Philadelphia, Lei has played an integral role in driving innovation across the enterprise,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Axalta’s Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “Her dynamic ability to blend her technical acumen with a commercial mindset has enabled her to help Axalta deliver innovative and functional products that solve our customers’ evolving challenges.”

The 2025 class of Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry emerged from a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada and Mexico. This sixth list includes engineers, mobility leaders, manufacturing and marketing executives, financiers, dealer principals and designers.

