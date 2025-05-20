Simbe Expands Next-Generation Computer Vision Technology to Transform Retail Execution

Simbe Vision™ further advances how retailers turn visibility into action with broadened industry-leading AI capabilities that deliver unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe, the global leader in shelf digitization, today announced significant advancements to Simbe Vision™, its AI-powered computer vision (CV) technology, further solidifying the company's position as the retail industry's most advanced in-store intelligence solution. These enhancements empower the most retailer banners in the world to move beyond simply identifying problems to implementing AI-driven actions that optimize store operations with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

"The most successful retailers are leveraging real-time, AI-powered insights to drive execution excellence," said Brad Bogolea, Co-Founder & CEO of Simbe. "What sets industry leaders apart is how they're combining cutting-edge computer vision with Simbe's Store Intelligence™ platform to identify the next best action for their teams. Together, we are enabling faster, smarter decision-making exactly when it matters most, creating a competitive advantage in today's challenging retail environment."

Advanced Capabilities Now Available

Simbe Vision enhances our industry-leading technology with several groundbreaking capabilities, developed in partnership with major retail clients:

Low-Stock on Shelf Detection : Combines volumetric detections and advanced depth sensing to identify products running low before they become out-of-stock, enabling proactive replenishment and preventing lost sales. Simbe's volumetric-based low-on-shelf detection provides 1.4x more early signals about shelf condition compared to traditional methods.

: Combines volumetric detections and advanced depth sensing to identify products running low before they become out-of-stock, enabling proactive replenishment and preventing lost sales. Simbe's volumetric-based low-on-shelf detection provides 1.4x more early signals about shelf condition compared to traditional methods. Comprehensive Shelf Intelligence : Detects product spreads, plugs, misplaced items, and missing price tags using advanced AI technology, improving planogram accuracy and reducing inventory distortion.

: Detects product spreads, plugs, misplaced items, and missing price tags using advanced AI technology, improving planogram accuracy and reducing inventory distortion. Breakthrough Inventory Monitoring: Adapts to dynamic retail environments by combining mobile and fixed sensors. Our advanced computer vision seamlessly fuses data from autonomous robots and fixed cameras, eliminating planogram maintenance and capturing real-world shelf conditions. Experience reduced complexity, superior accuracy, and insights that evolve with your changing store, no matter how often your layout or merchandising strategy shifts.

Adapts to dynamic retail environments by combining mobile and fixed sensors. Our advanced computer vision seamlessly fuses data from autonomous robots and fixed cameras, eliminating planogram maintenance and capturing real-world shelf conditions. Experience reduced complexity, superior accuracy, and insights that evolve with your changing store, no matter how often your layout or merchandising strategy shifts. Product Recognition & Similarity Detection : Employs AI-powered visual search for precise product identification across shelves, distinguishing even nearly identical products (such as flavor or size variants) to ensure correct placement and prevent mis-merchandising.

: Employs AI-powered visual search for precise product identification across shelves, distinguishing even nearly identical products (such as flavor or size variants) to ensure correct placement and prevent mis-merchandising. Shelf-to-Stock Comparison : Cross-checks on-shelf inventory with backroom stock data to uncover hidden "plugs" that appear fully stocked at a glance, preventing phantom out-of-stocks and improving replenishment accuracy.

: Cross-checks on-shelf inventory with backroom stock data to uncover hidden "plugs" that appear fully stocked at a glance, preventing phantom out-of-stocks and improving replenishment accuracy. Automated Shelf Tag Verification: Utilizes barcode scanning, optical character recognition (OCR), and proprietary machine learning to detect mismatches between price tags and products, eliminating costly errors.

Unmatched Scale and Performance

Simbe Vision delivers continuous, full-store visibility with 98.7% SKU-level identification accuracy and over 99.3% shelf condition recall—unparalleled precision that significantly outperforms typical computer vision systems that average 85-90% accuracy and 75-85% recall. Overall shelf condition precision exceeds 99%, ensuring retailers can trust the data and recommendations they receive.

Simbe has analyzed over 60 billion retail shelf images to date, providing real-time data on inventory levels, pricing, and product displays. The company expects to process twice as many images in 2025 as in 2024, helping retailers worldwide make quicker and more informed decisions.

"What sets Simbe apart is our ability to deliver full-store intelligence rather than limited audits," said Jari Safi, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence at Simbe. "Our deep learning algorithms provide SKU-level accuracy across our database of more than 18 million SKUs—the largest of its kind in retail—distinguishing even the smallest product differences to ensure precise inventory tracking and pricing integrity."

From Visibility to Action

Unlike most fixed-camera systems that rely on rigid planogram data, Simbe's Tally Spot uses real-time insights from Tally's daily store traversals. This removes the need for store teams to follow rigid workflows and delivers more adaptive, accurate shelf intelligence.

Simbe's computer vision system scans 5,400 items per hour, providing real-time data that enables store teams to respond quickly to inventory issues. The system detects up to 10X more out-of-stock items compared to manual audits.

Simbe Vision doesn't just surface problems—it recommends the next-best actions based on business impact, helping store teams prioritize what matters most and shift from reactive issue handling to proactive execution that improves labor efficiency and drives real results.

Proven Results with Global Retailers

Simbe Vision has been validated by leading global retailers including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Schnucks, Wakefern, CarrefourSA, and SpartanNash, delivering measurable impact through sharper pricing accuracy and faster execution. The unrivaled accuracy of Simbe's advanced computer vision technology empowers retailers to achieve industry-leading compliance, fewer execution errors, and transformative operational efficiency at scale.

For more information about Simbe Vision and our Store Intelligence™ platform, visit here .

About Simbe

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top global brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .

