Ensemble and Solventum Partner to Advance Autonomous Inpatient Coding with AI

CINCINNATI, Ohio and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, an industry leading revenue cycle management company, announced a strategic partnership today with Solventum, a market leader and innovator in AI-driven revenue cycle solutions. The partnership seeks to enable the first-of-its-kind autonomous coding solution at scale across all medical specialties, including inpatient services. This collaboration combines Solventum’s latest AI solutions and over 40 years of coding and compliance expertise with Ensemble’s operational scale and denial intelligence to automate accurate coding and prevent revenue loss with greater precision for hospitals nationwide.

“Our collaboration with Ensemble represents a significant step forward in the evolution of autonomous coding,” said Garri Garrison, president of Solventum Health Information Systems. “By leveraging Ensemble’s extensive network and actionable insights, we are poised to rapidly evolve AI capable of addressing even the most complex specialties like inpatient claims. This helps ensure that providers benefit from precise, efficient coding processes while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and reimbursement accuracy."

Leveraging​ Solventum’s established autonomous coding capabilities, this partnership aims to develop the first comprehensive, end-to-end autonomous coding solution to support all medical specialties, including hospital-based inpatient claims, with precision and compliance. Ensemble plans to implement this advanced solution across its client base of 28 health systems, representing $40 billion in net patient revenue. The insights generated from this collaboration are expected to drive continuous refinement of coding algorithms and strengthen denial prevention strategies.

"We’re proud to partner with Solventum on our journey to eliminate friction in healthcare,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to responsibly integrating AI solutions to amplify success for our clients across the entire revenue cycle. By incorporating Solventum’s innovative technology and strong history of coding compliance into our suite of interconnected AI capabilities, we aim to create a seamlessly orchestrated revenue cycle. These solutions will empower our operators to concentrate on complex case reviews rather than administrative tasks, ultimately enhancing claim precision and improving revenue accuracy for hospitals and health systems.”

This partnership underscores the shared vision of Ensemble and Solventum to streamline revenue cycle management through AI-driven solutions. Together, they are poised to empower healthcare providers to focus more on delivering quality patient care while alleviating administrative burdens, ensuring a future where innovation drives better outcomes for both providers and patients.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for 28 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com



