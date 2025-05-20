Venture for ClimateTech Unveils Newest Cohort Powering the Future of Clean Tech

Twenty High-Impact Companies Set to Receive up to $50,000 Each and Kick-off Six-Month Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture For ClimateTech has selected the next 20 early-stage startups to join its accelerator program dedicated to the commercialization of impactful climate technologies to power the future of clean tech. Participating teams receive up to $50,000 each in non-dilutive funding as well as one-on-one mentoring and curriculum catered to prepare teams for first customer contracts, pilot runs, investors, and business growth. The program, administered by NextCorps and supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ( NYSERDA ), begins virtually on Monday May 19, 2025.

The 20 companies were selected from a pool of 311 applicants across 66 countries. Applicants undergo a rigorous technical evaluation and vetting process, culminating in a pitch to a highly experienced screening committee. The top 40 companies were chosen from the applicant pool to participate in the Venture For ClimateTech Bootcamp, a week of educational programming and exercises to experience what the program is like, while simultaneously being evaluated on performance, materials, and engagement.



The new cohort of Venture For ClimateTech joins a prestigious league of 58 other alumni companies working to address and mitigate the effects of climate change. Since 2021, team sizes have increased by 80 percent on average, creating 123 new jobs. Cumulatively, the past four cohorts have secured more than $107 million in follow-on funding, averaging roughly $1.8 million per company.

“These teams represent the top 5 percent of climate innovation startups around the globe, based on their technical expertise, innovation, and team composition. That made the selection process incredibly difficult,” said Jack Baron, Managing Director of Venture For ClimateTech. “Cohort 5 spans the entire energy spectrum—solar, wind, hydrogen, biomaterials, and storage. From energy leadership to greenhouse gas reduction, these companies exemplify global excellence in innovation and job creation. Once again, New York State is leading the way, thanks to support from NYSERDA.”

NYSERDA Director of Commercialization, Stephen Bravo said, “The companies selected to participate in Venture For ClimateTech’s next cohort are on the cusp of scaling innovative technologies that reduce emissions and advance innovative clean energy solutions. NYSERDA is proud to support the development and commercialization of products that can contribute to a more sustainable future in New York State.”

The three-phase accelerator program kicked off in mid-May with support and mentorship on customer discovery, investor pitching, business validation, building a team, and pathways to scale. The following companies will participate:

17, Inc. – Builds modular green ammonia units to store excess renewable energy and relieve overloaded transmission systems (Mountain View, CA, USA).

Äerd Lab –3D prints low-carbon building materials from reclaimed construction waste using a proprietary clay-geopolymer mix (Luxembourg, LUX).

Carbon Negative Solutions – Converts industrial waste into cement additives that generate revenue and reduce emissions (Rock Hill, NY, USA).

Carbix Corporation – Turns Carbon Dioxide into raw materials for low-carbon cement and concrete using mineral carbonation reactors (Quincy, MA, USA).

Citrimer – Makes carbon-negative specialty resins from biobased feedstocks for composites in sporting, marine, and auto applications (Detroit, MI, USA).

EARTHICS – Captures CO₂ from industry and converts it into high-performance synthetic graphite for batteries and steelmaking using a Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) based carbon capture system (Chicago, IL, USA).

EsterCycle – Recycles mixed plastic waste into virgin-quality materials via one-pot chemical depolymerization (Arvada, CO, USA).



Fermi Energy, Inc. – Develops low-cost, sustainable cathode materials to enable domestic EV battery manufacturing in the U.S. (Blacksburg, VA, USA).

Ganaio, Inc. – Develops regenerative damper systems that harvest energy from EV suspensions to improve vehicle range and efficiency (El Cajon, CA, USA).

H2 Everywhere, Inc. – Produces low-cost hydrogen onsite from water and CO₂ using an energy-efficient thermocatalytic process making clean energy both affordable and accessible for hard-to-electrify industries (Boston, MA, USA).

Helix Carbon – Recycles CO₂ emissions from steel plants into synthetic fuels using renewable-powered electrochemical conversion (Cambridge, MA, USA).

HydroHaul – Unlocks a cleaner future powered by hydrogen through innovation in midstream infrastructure solutions (Boston, MA, USA).

Magnefy – Provides real-time predictive maintenance for grid infrastructure using compact, AI-powered magnetic sensors (Palo Alto, USA).

Innovia GEO – Cuts geothermal costs for low-to-midrise buildings in half with shallow-depth systems that electrify heating and cooling in buildings (Oakville, ON, CAN).

IronGrid – Offers insurance-backed warranty solutions for commercial and utility-scale battery systems using machine learning to predict degradation (Palo Alto, CA, USA).

Lukera Energy – Converts methane emissions into carbon-negative methanol using a nanobubble-based, energy-efficient process for clean maritime fuel (Carrboro, NC, USA).

Metal Light – Replaces diesel with a metal-air fuel system that produces electricity on demand without emissions at the point of use (Newark, NJ, USA).

Remedium Energy – Makes carbon capture commercially viable through its novel sorbent, Limeloop, and innovative process to capture carbon dioxide from industrial flue gas (Cambridge, GBR).

Soarce, Inc. – Transforms regenerative biomass into low-cost nanocellulose for stronger, lighter fiber-reinforced composites (Orlando, FL, USA).

Sunspan – Creates a new class of solar panel architecture for large-scale deployment over parking lots, farms, and water bodies (Mountain View, CA USA).

About Venture For ClimateTech

Venture For ClimateTech is a non-profit global accelerator program, offering mentorship and guidance to innovative companies. It sources the most promising climate tech innovators from around the world and offers them hands-on support until they are ready for first customers, pilot runs, and investment. Venture For ClimateTech is supported by NYSERDA and administered by NextCorps .

