Travel Managers Demand More: New Research Reveals Call for Integrated, Intelligent Travel Solutions

Inconsistent Service, Poor Functionality, and Cost Management Drive Travel Managers to Reevaluate Programs

Denver, CO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc ., a market leader in corporate travel management, along with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Spotnana , and TROOP , today released new research revealing a corporate travel industry under pressure. Based on responses from 195 global travel managers, The Perfect Trip Index: The State of the Managed Travel Experience highlights rising expectations and growing frustration with outdated systems.

The data shows that travel managers are raising the bar on what they expect from their travel management companies (TMCs)—citing inconsistent service (41%) and poor tech functionality (36%) as major friction points in need of improvement.

“This is more than a wake-up call—it’s a signal that the future of managed travel is already taking shape,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. “Travel managers want intelligent, connected solutions that meet today’s needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. That’s exactly what we’re building with Avenir—a platform powered by leading partners like Spotnana and TROOP, designed to integrate global content, automation, and high-touch service into one seamless experience. By combining smart technology with trusted support, we’re delivering the perfect trip from start to finish.”

Key findings from The Perfect Trip Index: The State of the Managed Travel Experience include:

Online Booking Tools (OBTs) fall short: 64% report issues managing exchanges and cancellations and only 13% support self-service NDC changes.

64% report issues managing exchanges and cancellations and only 13% support self-service NDC changes. Poor integration degrades service quality: 73% prioritize comprehensive global content; 63% want better integration between TMCs and OBTs for improved service continuity.

73% prioritize comprehensive global content; 63% want better integration between TMCs and OBTs for improved service continuity. Travel and meetings programs are disconnected: 80% are either siloed or only partially integrated, resulting in lost opportunities for savings and visibility.

80% are either siloed or only partially integrated, resulting in lost opportunities for savings and visibility. Manual expense processes persist: 55% want automated receipt capture; 48% cite missing receipts and spend data as a reconciliation challenge.

55% want automated receipt capture; 48% cite missing receipts and spend data as a reconciliation challenge. Demand grows for innovative planning tools: 62% seek centralized platforms to manage both meeting logistics and attendee travel; 45% want AI-powered search results.

Avenir Travel Edition is the first release of Direct Travel’s modern technology platform, built on Spotnana Cloud. The platform will continue to evolve through in-house innovation and industry collaboration, including future editions developed with premier partners such as Troop.

Broader content, smarter itineraries : Avenir brings together NDC, GDS, and direct connect content in one place, with the unique ability to mix and match fare types into a single, optimized itinerary.



Avenir brings together NDC, GDS, and direct connect content in one place, with the unique ability to mix and match fare types into a single, optimized itinerary. Built-in policy and control : Travel managers benefit from powerful tools that increase compliance, reduce manual tasks, and streamline guest and group travel.



Travel managers benefit from powerful tools that increase compliance, reduce manual tasks, and streamline guest and group travel. Real-time self-service : Travelers have immediate access to change or cancel trips through intuitive tools that minimize stress and reduce agent reliance.



Travelers have immediate access to change or cancel trips through intuitive tools that minimize stress and reduce agent reliance. Global consistency with a personal touch : Companies using Avenir benefit from a global travel platform and 24/7 expert support provided by experienced travel advisors—no matter where travelers are in the world.



Companies using Avenir benefit from a global travel platform and 24/7 expert support provided by experienced travel advisors—no matter where travelers are in the world. Data that drives action: With real-time reporting and behavioral insights, travel managers can make smarter, faster decisions to improve outcomes across their programs.

To access the full report, a survey infographic, and explore how Direct Travel and its partners are addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges, visit: https://travel.dt.com/2025-gbta-webinar-research-report.

Survey Methodology

From March 4-14, 2025, Direct Travel, Spotnana, TROOP and GBTA conducted an online survey of 195 corporate travel managers across the US and Canada.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel simplifies the business travel experience by combining advanced technology with personalized human service. Our open-technology infrastructure integrates seamlessly into your systems and workflows, while inviting third-party innovators to build with us—advancing the vision of “The Perfect Trip” through continuous innovation.

Through Avenir, our best-in-class platform developed in partnership with leading technology providers, we offer the industry’s broadest inventory and a modern shopping experience powered by real-time data and deep supplier connections. We deliver complete visibility across the travel journey, making it easier for travelers to plan, book, and manage trips—and smarter for businesses to oversee and optimize their programs. What truly sets us apart is the human thread that ties it all together: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to service and focused on delivering exceptional care at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com .

FINN Partners for Direct Travel directtravel@finnpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.