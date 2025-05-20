Progress ShareFile Enhances Secure Enterprise Collaboration with Deep Microsoft 365 Interoperability

ShareFile AI-powered, document workflow and file sharing platform with enhanced security offers industry-leading deep Microsoft 365 integration and features for enterprise teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® ShareFile® is now deeply integrated with Microsoft 365. This product advancement strengthens the platform’s integration with Microsoft 365 by delivering seamless, secure coauthoring and optimized file collaboration across Office for the web, desktop and mobile—helping enterprises streamline complex workflows while unlocking improved productivity.

Through this product collaboration, ShareFile will now enable real-time coauthoring in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, allowing teams to collaborate effortlessly on large and complex files while minimizing version conflicts. Customers also benefit from expanded file size limits, supporting documents up to 100MB in Word and Excel and 2GB in PowerPoint via Office Online—promoting smooth collaboration on high-resolution presentations, detailed financial models and other critical business content.

Purpose-Built for Secure, Seamless Collaboration

The ShareFile AI-powered, document-centric collaboration platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes simplify document sharing with enhanced security, better protect sensitive data and promote client and team collaboration. For businesses that need greater efficiency in their document collaboration processes, the platform’s enhanced Microsoft 365 integration removes common barriers to promote secure, real-time coauthoring of important documents— streamlining work and boosting productivity.

Driving Innovation Through Strategic Partnership

Progress works closely with Microsoft on the future of cloud-based file management and enterprise collaboration. This integration and partnership establish the foundation for future ShareFile enhancements, enabling organizations using Microsoft 365 to dramatically improve their productivity.

“We’re pleased with the deeper product integration with ShareFile,” said Harshal Pati, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft. “By integrating directly into Microsoft 365, ShareFile empowers enterprises to enhance security, collaboration and productivity—whether working on a single document or managing large projects across distributed teams, ensuring greater productivity and efficiency at every stage.”

“ShareFile delivers AI-driven, enterprise-grade collaboration, deeply embedded within the Microsoft 365 experience,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “This deliverable is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to helping organizations to accelerate their productivity, streamline workflows and take their efficiency and effectiveness to the next level.”

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and ShareFile are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

