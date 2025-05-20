SERVPRO Announces Three-Year Strategic Partnership Extension with First Responders Children’s Foundation

Expands support of first responder families, providing certainty to Foundation

Gallatin, Tennessee, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in water, fire, and restoration services, announced a formal three-year partnership agreement with the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), expanding their commitment to supporting the families of those who serve their communities during emergencies.

The expanded partnership designates SERVPRO as the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company of FRCF and establishes SERVPRO as the Lead Partner of the Foundation's Natural Disaster Relief Program. This multi-year commitment replaces previous year-to-year arrangements, providing greater certainty to the Foundation and the first responder families it serves.

"By extending our partnership to three years, we're demonstrating our long-term commitment to first responder families and providing the Foundation with the stability needed to plan and expand their vital work," said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO. "Our franchise community is deeply passionate about supporting first responders, who are often the first to arrive at the scenes where our teams later provide restoration services.”

"Since 2021, more and more franchises have engaged with FRCF. With our official partnership in place, we are focusing on engaging our network of 2,300 licensees with the mission of FRCF, which aligns perfectly with our own brand and mission.”

Through the Natural Disaster Relief Program, SERVPRO helps provide emergency assistance grants to first responder families displaced by natural disasters and sponsors appreciation events following these events to help supply essentials and toys to affected communities.

The company will also continue as the title sponsor of FRCF's National First Responders Day event in Times Square, New York City, where a new-this-year, special SERVPRO Natural Disaster Response Award will recognize a hero for exceptional efforts in responding to natural disasters for their communities—situations that require them to be on the front lines while their homes and families have been directly impacted.

"SERVPRO’s extraordinary multi-year commitment provides more than just generous funding—it provides security and stability to the families of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers we serve,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Just as we work to ensure the safety and future of the children of first responders across the country, SERVPRO is doing the same for our Foundation. Their investment empowers us to plan boldly, act decisively, and deliver the critical services our families count on—not just today, but for years to come."

Beyond the Natural Disaster Relief Program, SERVPRO supports all of FRCF’s programs and services, including:

Scholarships for children of first responders

Providing financial assistance grants for families in times of loss and hardship

Hosting Toy Express events during the holiday season

Sponsoring community engagement that fosters positive relationships between first responders and the children in the communities they serve

Funding mental health resiliency counseling for children of first responders

This partnership reinforces SERVPRO's commitment to supporting first responders and their families while further connecting with communities where SERVPRO franchises operate.

