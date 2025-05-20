Payscale Leads the Way with New Innovative Compensation Solutions That Solve Critical Data Gaps

Expanded data sets alongside new AI-enhanced solutions empower strategic pay decisions with confidence

SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc., the leading compensation data technology company, today announced the availability of two new data sets and two new integrated AI solutions to empower organizations to make strategic pay decisions with confidence, as part of its new approach to compensation intelligence.

These industry-leading solutions come as Payscale research reveals compensation decision makers are grappling with a significant pay data confidence gap. Almost half (47 percent) of the HR and business leaders surveyed by the company reported that despite the significant amount of data and surveys available, it’s not what they need to produce effective compensation insights.

The survey of 500 compensation decision makers across HR and business leadership shows openness to AI, with two thirds (64 percent) stating they would turn to AI to fill critical compensation data gaps.

"Compensation is any organization's largest investment and its greatest opportunity," said Payscale CEO, Chris Hays. "While fair pay remains a constant priority, relying on inaccurate or incomplete data costs employers in wages, retention, and overall performance. Our groundbreaking data model combines advanced AI with real-world data to provide detailed insights so HR and business leaders can confidently make decisions about any job, anytime, anywhere.”

Timely, trusted data augmented with AI

To help organizations address these challenges and make more confident compensation decisions, Payscale’s innovative new data approach goes beyond traditional compensation data sets to combine trusted data with advanced AI modelling for the highest level of accuracy, depth, and transparency. The two datasets leveraging this approach are Payscale Verse and Payscale Pulse.

Payscale Verse: Now available as part of Payscale Payfactors, the company’s scalable compensation management platform, Payscale Verse is one of the most innovative datasets on the market. Verse merges Payscale Peer data, a revolutionary approach to the compensation survey, with advanced AI modeling to enable organizations to price any job across any level, industry, size, or location.

Payscale Pulse: Industry surveys for business services, colleges and universities, construction, healthcare, and retail have been added to AI-enhanced dataset, Payscale Pulse. This dataset is updated quarterly with fresh data and new jobs, that includes industry and international surveys.

“Raw compensation data is not enough. Businesses need true compensation intelligence to make confident and strategic pay decisions,” said Payscale Chief Product Officer, Peh Teh. "By combining trusted, real-world data with industry-leading AI, organizations can make decisions with unmatched transparency and unparalleled insights. This is different than anything else in the market today."

Intelligent compensation insights and intuitive automation

New, intelligent solutions will deliver a next-generation user experience that streamlines the way organizations gather compensation insights, ensuring the process is efficient, consistent, and intuitive as organizations scale.

Payfactors Explore is a groundbreaking new experience combining fresh market data and tailored insights, transforming how users interact with real-time compensation information. Integrating AI, Payfactors Explore surfaces insights that offer a dynamic view of the market. Organizations can try Explore with three complimentary searches in Payfactors Free, Payscale’s entry-level compensation tool.

Price at Scale delivers a faster, more consistent way to apply an organization’s unique pricing philosophy across groups of jobs without losing job match quality. This solution, available in both Payscale Payfactors and Payscale Marketpay, prioritizes efficiency without sacrificing precision, and empowers customers to self-manage the process with technology instead of needing to outsource the work or rely on service teams.

Payscale unveils new brand identity at WorldatWork

To reinforce its commitment to innovation and intelligent compensation solutions, Payscale has unveiled a bold refresh to its brand identity. The new look reflects Payscale’s category leadership and track record for delivering compensation confidence to the market.

Payscale is showcasing its innovative product lineup and refreshed brand identity at this year’s WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference on May 19-21, 2025. Learn more by visiting booth #1119 or request a demo.

About Payscale

Payscale stands at the forefront of compensation data technology, pioneering an innovative approach that harnesses advanced AI and up-to-date and reliable market data to align employee and employer expectations. With its suite of solutions—Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle—Payscale empowers 65% of Fortune 500 companies to make strategic compensation decisions. Organizations like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and Rite Aid rely on its unique combination of actionable data and insights, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to drive business success. By partnering with Payscale, businesses can make confident compensation decisions that fuel growth for both their organization and their people.

