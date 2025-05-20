Meaning of Home raises record-breaking $356,000 for Habitat for Humanity in Canada

Student submissions were the highest ever in annual national student writing contest

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record number of students across the country entered Habitat for Humanity Canada’s annual Meaning of Home contest by answering the question, “What does home mean to you?” This year, over 17,500 students submitted poems and stories, beating last year’s record by more than 2,500 entries and raising $356,000 for local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Three deserving grand prize winners and nine runners-up from Grades 4, 5 and 6 have been chosen.

By sharing what home means to them, students learn about the affordable housing crisis in their community while raising funds to help build homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing. Each participating student earns a $10 donation to their local Habitat for Humanity with their submission. In addition, three grand prize winners receive a $30,000 grant for their local Habitat. Runners-up win a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat.

The Grade 4 grand prize winner is Mehak K. from Brampton, Ont. for her entry What home means to me. Mehak’s $30,000 grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area.

The Grade 5 grand prize winner is Jocelyn C. from Richmond Hill, Ont. for her entry I found my home. Jocelyn’s grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area.

The Grade 6 grand prize winner is Ayaan R. from Stoney Creek, Ont. for his entry Home isn’t just a building. Ayaan’s grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity Hamilton.

Grade 4 runners-up

Jana K. of Calgary for her entry My home, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta

Merrigan M. of Dartmouth, N.S. for her entry Home is with my family, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

Noreen E. of Mississauga, for her entry When I think of home, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin

Grade 5 runners-up

Hannah M. from Lower Sackville, N.S. for her entry Home is a feeling to me, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

Lenora D. from Dartmouth, N.S. for her entry What home means to me, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

Noa B. from Montréal for her entry Home is where love lives, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Québec

Grade 6 runners-up

Alex D. from Stittsville, Ont. for his entry If home was 5 feelings benefitting Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa

Caleb K. from Whitby, Ont., for his entry Home is my heartbeat, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area

June M. from Burlington, Ont., for her entry All the places I call home, benefitting Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin

“Safety, security, love — a place to grow, play, learn and create memories. Through their heartfelt submissions these students have let us see home through the eyes of a child, and it’s truly special,” says Pedro Barata, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Yet for too many families, this essential foundation remains out of reach. That’s why we continue to build, advocate and believe in a future where every family can experience the stability that comes with affordable homeownership.”

“Since the Meaning of Home contest began in 2007, over 137,000 students have shared what home means to them. With the support of Sagen as founding sponsor, these students have raised over $3 million to help more families in need of homes build stronger lives through housing,” says Stuart Levings, President and CEO of Sagen. “It is our privilege to support students as they grow into caring, compassionate citizens, inspired to help create a future where every family has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of Founding Sponsor Sagen™ and Award Sponsor Urban Systems Foundation.

To read all the winning entries, please visit https://www.meaningofhome.ca/page/winners2025.

Sagen™

Since 2000, Sagen has donated over $6.9 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen’s financial support provides crucial funding for Habitat Canada’s homeownership program, its support extends far beyond. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitat’s signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, the Global Village volunteer program and the Meaning of Home Contest. These programs, along with Sagen’s support and involvement in them, have significantly increased Habitat Canada’s ability to raise funds, recruit volunteers and, ultimately, support more families and build stronger communities. Find out more at www.sagen.ca

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization that brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. Habitat’s unique national affordable homeownership program allows eligible families living with low-to-moderate income to purchase a home at fair market value with an affordable mortgage. With the generous support of donors and volunteers, and working with 45 local Habitats in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7180b6b6-28f3-49b5-a907-17c6c59a289b

