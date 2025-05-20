QuantumLight closes $250M Fund and publishes the hiring playbook that fueled Revolut's success

New York, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumLight, the quantitative venture capital firm founded by Nik Storonsky, today announces the final close of its inaugural $250 million fund. At the same time, the firm is publicly launching its second operating playbook, Hiring Top Talent, designed to help founders systematically scale world-class teams.

The $250 million Fund I, which closed at hard cap, is backed by a global group of top-tier LPs, including billionaire tech founders and prominent institutions. Since its launch in 2023, QuantumLight has backed exceptional founders across AI, Web3, Fintech, SaaS and Healthtech.





QuantumLight CEO Ilya Kondrashov.

Founded by Nik Storonsky, the entrepreneur behind $45bn fintech giant Revolut, QuantumLight is on a mission to bring scientific precision to venture capital. The firm’s approach is grounded in systematic investing through its proprietary AI model, Aleph, purpose-built to identify outlier growth-stage companies.

“Our ambition is to build the world’s best systematic venture capital and growth equity firm - and support the new generation of founders by sharing some of the operating principles that we developed at Revolut”, said Nik Storonsky, Founder of QuantumLight and CEO & Founder of Revolut.





QuantumLight: the quantitative venture capital firm

QuantumLight’s second public playbook, Hiring Top Talent, co-authored with Nik Storonsky is following the success of the previously released manual Driving High Performance. The firm is unveiling the structured recruitment approach behind Revolut’s hiring engine that helped the company scale to over 10,000 employees in c. 10 years.

The new playbook provides a practical blueprint for every stage of the hiring journey, guiding founders on how to hire at speed without compromising quality. The approach centers on identifying high-potential problem-solvers and assessing them through a highly structured, repeatable process that ensures consistency and reduces bias. The playbook positions talent as a strategic function that should not be outsourced, and promotes building an internal recruitment team early on. Already in use across QuantumLight’s portfolio companies, the playbook equips teams with practical frameworks to scale with clarity and intention from day one.

“QuantumLight’s frameworks around hiring helped us bring structure and consistency to how we evaluate candidates. Leveraging the talent framework and interview playbooks gave us a clear starting point and helped us accelerate our hiring efforts. It’s been valuable to learn from the systems that helped scale Revolut into a global company.” said Mark Lee, Founder & CEO of MarqVision, a QuantumLight portfolio company.

“Our goal is to make the invisible operating systems behind iconic companies like Revolut visible and replicable. Founders shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to building high-performing teams. By sharing these tools and frameworks, we’re helping scale-ups move faster from day one. ” said Ilya Kondrashov, CEO of QuantumLight.

About QuantumLight

QuantumLight is a quantitative venture capital firm founded by Nik Storonsky. The firm leverages data and technology to invest in high-potential companies, driven by a team of engineers, data scientists, quant traders, and seasoned company founders. QuantumLight is committed to redefining venture capital through innovation and rigorous analysis. For more information, please visit https://quantumlightcapital.com/ or follow via LinkedIn.

About MarqVision

MarqVision is the leading AI-powered IP operating system helping global brands detect, manage, and enforce their intellectual property rights at scale. Built on a proprietary AI model, the platform enables brand protection teams to automate counterfeit takedowns and enforcement up to 20x more efficiently than human teams.

Since its founding, MarqVision has served some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Louis Vuitton, Moet Hennessy, Allbirds, and more. The company has raised over $40M from top-tier investors such as DST Global, Altos Ventures, and Atinum Partners. QuantumLight is an investor in MarqVision.

