Probiotics Market Research Report: Forecast & Key Segments By 2031 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Probiotics Market is projected to grow from USD 62.4 billion in 2022 to USD 108.0 billion by 2031, driven by rising demand for gut health solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The Global Probiotics Market continues to witness robust growth, with the market value estimated to have crossed USD 62.4 billion in 2022 in recent years. Looking ahead, it is expected to reach over USD 108.0 billion by 2031, propelled by increasing applications across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1% during 2024-2031.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:» Increasing health awareness among consumers, especially across North America and Europe.» Scientific validation of probiotic benefits in treating gastrointestinal and immune disorders.» Innovations in product formulations including plant-based and dairy-free probiotic products to cater to vegan and lactose-intolerant demographics.» The expansion of e-commerce and D2C health brands, making probiotics more accessible globally.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/probiotics-market 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮North America, with the United States at the forefront, remains the leading region in the probiotics market. The region is characterized by high consumer awareness, a strong dietary supplement culture, and increasing acceptance of natural wellness products. The U.S. in particular shows an affinity for probiotic capsules, powders, and drinks, often consumed as part of a daily health routine.𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲Europe holds a significant share due to its well-established food culture, where fermented products like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut have been consumed for generations. Regulatory frameworks in countries like Germany and the UK are encouraging clearer labeling, which supports consumer trust in probiotic products.𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing a surge in demand due to rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and growing awareness of gut health. Japan, in particular, has long embraced fermented foods and continues to be a major player in probiotic innovation.𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 & 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁While still emerging, markets in Latin America and the Middle East are gradually embracing probiotics, primarily through functional dairy products and supplements. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and rising internet penetration are supporting market entry in these regions.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The Global Probiotics Market is competitive and fragmented, with both multinational corporations and regional players actively innovating to capture market share. Most Leading prominent companies in the sector include:✦ Koninklijke DSM N.V.✦ Evolve BioSystems, Inc.✦ Nature's Bounty Co.✦ Lifeway Foods, Inc.✦ Danone S.A✦ Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.✦ BioGaia AB✦ CHR. Hansen Holding A/S✦ Lallemand Inc.✦ The Procter & Gamble Company✦ Non-dairy probiotic alternatives✦ Probiotics targeting mental health (psychobiotics)✦ Probiotics for skin health (cosmeceuticals)✦ Advanced encapsulation technologies for better efficacy𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘀:⇥ By Ingredients: Bacteria, Yeast⇥ By End-Use: Human, Animal⇥ By Application Based on: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed⇥ By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦𝗔In the United States, the probiotics market has recently seen significant momentum. Several startups and direct-to-consumer (D2C) health brands are making waves by offering subscription-based probiotic supplements tailored to individual health profiles. Companies like Seed Health and Ritual are incorporating scientifically validated strains, emphasizing transparency and sustainability in their products.A notable development is the increased FDA scrutiny on probiotic health claims, especially around immune and mental health benefits. This has led many brands to invest in clinical research and third-party testing to support their marketing efforts and enhance consumer trust.Meanwhile, the food and beverage sector is seeing the launch of probiotic-infused sparkling drinks, protein bars, and even snacks, indicating a shift toward mainstream, lifestyle-oriented products.Additionally, collaborations between probiotic firms and digital health platforms are gaining attention. AI-driven health apps are recommending specific probiotic strains based on gut microbiome analysis offering a personalized nutrition experience to American consumers.𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻Japan remains a global leader in probiotics innovation, rooted in a strong cultural affinity for fermented foods like miso, natto, and pickled vegetables. Yakult Honsha, one of the most recognized names in the probiotics world, continues to dominate with its daily probiotic drink gaining new popularity among younger demographics due to renewed branding and health campaigns.Recently, Japan has been focusing on probiotic solutions for aging populations. Companies are developing strains that target age-related gut issues, such as decreased microbiota diversity and digestive inefficiencies. There is also growing interest in probiotics for cognitive health, reflecting the country’s aging demographic and high life expectancy.Another exciting development is Japan’s investment in synbiotics a combination of probiotics and prebiotics to enhance efficacy and stability. Research institutions and biotech firms are receiving government grants to explore new probiotic strains using traditional fermentation methods combined with modern biotechnology.Furthermore, convenience store chains in Japan are partnering with health brands to launch on-the-go probiotic-rich snacks and beverages, capitalizing on the country’s fast-paced urban lifestyle.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻The Probiotics Market is flourishing, driven by a global shift toward preventive healthcare, functional nutrition, and personalized wellness. While North America and Europe maintain steady growth, Asia-Pacific particularly Japan is setting benchmarks in innovation. 