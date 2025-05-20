XRP News: Nimanode Is Pioneering a No-Code AI Agent Builder on XRP to Power Web3 Automation





LEEDS, England, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Web3 continues to evolve, the limitations of manual execution, static smart contracts, and human-dependent workflows have become more visible than ever. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly proving its utility across industries but in Web3, AI is often misunderstood as little more than a chatbot layer or a trading algorithm. The potential for real, autonomous AI agents that interact directly with blockchains has yet to be fully realized. That potential is what Nimanode is fulfilling.

Nimanode is a new AI x blockchain platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) that empowers anyone, technical or not — to deploy autonomous AI agents that can work, earn, and evolve on-chain.

What makes Nimanode different isn’t just its AI or even its blockchain integration. It boasts of a hybrid model (off-chain & on-chain) that allows AI agents to act independently, adapt to on-chain events, and perform real work for users and organizations alike.

What Makes Nimanode Unique

From a zero-code interface, users can build intelligent agents that do far more than chat. These agents can:

Deploy and manage smart contracts



Reallocate capital across DeFi pools



Monitor wallet and access risk in real time



Ensure compliance with regional regulations



Provide 24/7 on-chain support for dApps, DAOs, and marketplaces



Whether you’re a Web3 newbie, DAO, Institution, startup or investor, Nimanode lets you deploy AI Agents that automate entire workflows without needing to write code manually.

XRP + AI: The Missing Infrastructure

While most AI-blockchain projects default to Ethereum or private chains, Nimanode chose the XRP Ledger for a very specific reason: performance.

XRPL’s speed, scalability, and near-zero fees make it the ideal chain for intelligent agents operating at scale. Agents may interact with smart contracts, execute microtransactions, or request on-chain data hundreds of times per day — all of which require fast finality and cost-efficiency.

This native integration positions Nimanode as a protocol layer that enhances the XRP ecosystem while enabling a completely new category of on-chain intelligence.

$NMA: Utility Driven

At the heart of the platform is $NMA , the utility and governance token that powers agent deployment, upgrades, and staking. With their Presale set to launch soon, Early birds are getting a unique chance to back the infrastructure layer of AI-powered automation.

From agent deployment to marketplace interactions and protocol governance. $NMA Token holders can:

Build and Deploy agents



Earn staking rewards



Unlock Agent Marketplace discounts



Vote on platform upgrades and governance decisions



Final Word

The Web3 world doesn’t just need faster networks or prettier frontends, it needs autonomous infrastructure. AI agents are the next evolution in decentralization, and Nimanode is positioning itself to lead that frontier.

If you believe that smart contracts should be deployable without code…

If you believe that DeFi should be optimized by intelligent systems…

If you believe in a future where agents work for you, not the other way around…

Then Nimanode isn’t just another project, it’s your next protocol.

Be part of the future Nimanode is building

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://nimanode.com

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

