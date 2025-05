Heritage Grocers Group to Hold Grand Reopening Celebration for Tony’s Fresh Market in Joliet, IL

Tony’s has expanded its assortment of items to meet the needs of the Joliet community

Itasca, Ill., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is excited to announce that it’s Chicago-based banner company Tony’s Fresh Market will celebrate a grand reopening for its store located at 1801 W Jefferson St. in Joliet, IL, from Wed. May 21, 2025, through June 10, 2025.

Tony’s Joliet location will feature expanded product assortments and enhanced offerings tailored to the tastes and preferences of the local community. Highlights include:



An exceptional Meat Department staffed with expert butchers dedicated to providing friendly service and delivering the highest quality, premium meats that are a cut above the rest!

A colorful Produce Department featuring farm-fresh produce

Broader international selection with products from Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, and Europe

Upgraded prepared foods including fresh sandwiches, daily specials, and an expanded sushi lineup

Enhanced floral department featuring seasonal arrangements, balloons, and outdoor gardening essentials



"We’re more than just a grocery store; we are part of the fabric of every community we serve. This grand reopening and our enhanced product offerings reflect Tony’s continued investment in and commitment to meeting the diverse food preferences of the Joliet community," said Vince Gambino, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tony’s Fresh Market. "From our farm-fresh produce and premium meats —a cut above the rest—to our expanded international selection and ready-to-enjoy meals, our customers can always count on us to deliver not only quality and exceptional product variety, but a warm, welcoming shopping experience that feels just like home.”

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Joliet community, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will a make donation totaling $3,000 to Bags of Hope, a non-profit weekly backpack program for the children of food insecure families.

Grand reopening festivities include:

In-Store Prize Giveaway

Customers can scan in-store to enter for a chance to win one (1) Samsung 55” Smart TV or one of four (4) $50 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Cards.



Live Radio Remote with Star 96.7

On Saturday, May 24 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST Star 96.7 will be on-site with chances for customers to win gift cards, speakers, coolers, concert tickets, and more exciting prizes.

In-Store Demos

Tony’s Joliet customers can sample Tony’s Signature favorites, including fresh guacamole, Tony’s Italian Sausage, and Tony’s new Pub Burgers.

Outdoor Food Events & Demos

Customers can enjoy delicious offerings from local favorites including Palermo’s Pizza Truck, La Chona, Smashburgers, FUD, and Moo & Oink Burgers.

The store will continue to operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

