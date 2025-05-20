BRE Secures Strategic Partnership with SENAI CIMATEC

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited has entered a binding agreement with SENAI CIMATEC, a leading Brazilian research and educational institution renowned for its technological capabilities, to jointly develop both a laboratory and a pilot plant facility in Bahia, Brazil

SENAI CIMATEC and associated partner organizations will provide funding of approximately R$8.2 million (~A$2.3 million), covering 58% of the project's anticipated total capital and operational expenditures

The facility will be strategically located within the SENAI CIMATEC Industrial Development Park in Salvador, Bahia, positioned approximately 200 km from BRE’s Monte Alto Project and near the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex - the largest petrochemical hub in the Southern Hemisphere

The pilot plant and laboratory partnership will enable BRE to optimise rare earth beneficiation processes to support downstream process development ahead of production

SYDNEY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement with SENAI CIMATEC for the joint development of both a bench-scale laboratory and a pilot plant for the beneficiation of BRE’s high-grade rare earth ores.

The pilot plant development marks a significant milestone in BRE's strategy to optimise rare earth mineral processing and separation. Development studies are now underway, with commissioning of the facility scheduled for mid 2026. SENAI CIMATEC and associated partner organizations will provide funding of approximately R$8.2 million (~A$2.3 million), covering 58% of the project's anticipated total capital and operational expenditures.

BRE and SENAI CIMATEC are actively discussing further potential collaboration on constructing a commercial-scale hydrometallurgical and separation plant to process rare earth concentrates into high-value separated rare earth and critical element products.

Brazilian Rare Earths’ CEO and MD, Bernardo da Veiga, commented:

“This strategic partnership with SENAI CIMATEC accelerates our in-country technical development capabilities and reinforces our commitment to unlock full value from our rare earth assets. We highly value the financial support and technical expertise provided by SENAI CIMATEC and look forward to this collaborative partnership.”

About SENAI CIMATEC

SENAI CIMATEC, based in Salvador, Bahia, operates as a leading Brazilian hub for technology, innovation, and industrial development. The institution specializes in robotics, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, mineral and mining technologies. SENAI CIMATEC maintains cooperative research agreements with renowned global institutions including MIT, the University of Virginia, and the Fraunhofer Institute.

