LPL Financial Announces Q1 2025 Technology Updates

Firmwide technology and AI enhancements aim to improve experiences for advisors, investors and financial institutions

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, has announced a series of significant updates to its financial technology, investment solutions and platform infrastructure in the first quarter of 2025. These ongoing improvements underscore LPL’s dedication to helping advisors harness both existing and emerging technologies to optimize their time, create tailored client experiences, and offer more advanced and personalized financial guidance. The first quarter of 2025 saw the introduction of 80 new product enhancements—designed to enhance the experiences of advisors, institutions and end clients.

“Our goal is to consistently enhance the tools and processes used daily, allowing advisors to focus on their core business activities. We are also continuously strengthening our platforms to ensure they are secure, reliable and resilient,” said Greg Gates, Group Managing Director, Chief Technology and Information Officer at LPL. “By leveraging our scale and insights from over 29,000 advisors and 1,200 institutions, we are committed to continuously refining and reinvesting in our technology to address the most critical needs of today’s financial professionals.”

New and Enhanced Tech Solutions

Alts: LPL Alts Connect has digitized the alts purchase process and reduces order time by up to 70 percent. The platform complements an expanding product set that includes an array of prominent funds, giving advisors more optionality to build diversified, non-correlated portfolios.

A new digital marketing platform leverages technology, including AI, to streamline effective communication with clients and prospects across multiple channels and touchpoints. Advisors who subscribe to LPL's Marketing Solutions grew assets 39% faster, on average, than their LPL peers over a 6-month period.

ClientWorks Rebalancer enhancements include single sleeve drift filters, new excess cash options and expiration date flexibility—all designed to offer advisors increased flexibility.

A new, dedicated account for outside retirement plans streamlines the tracking and processing of fees, making the entire process more efficient.

Advisors now have access to Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant and Box AI, as well as Wealthbox AI Reports, which leverages data to build reports based on an advisor's prompt. With the help of AI, LPL advisors can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on growing client relationships and the business.

eSignature bundling has been added to New Account Opening, Move Money and Annuity Order Entry. These updates simplify workflow and save valuable time by reducing the number of emails advisors and investors receive.

Leadership Expansion

Further strengthening its technology leadership, LPL recently welcomed Vaughn Harvey as Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer. Harvey will lead the company’s data and AI initiatives, driving innovation and digital transformation across the organization.

Industry Recognition

LPL received the Bank Insurance and Securities Association’s 2025 Technology Innovation Award for Meeting Manager, a proprietary solution that supports advisor productivity, improves oversight for program managers and changes the game on how advisors in institutions engage with their clients. In addition, LPL’s Chief Information Security Officer Renana Friedlich was recognized by CISO Village on the Cyber 25 Women of Impact List for driving change in the cybersecurity industry.

