Thrive Launches Compliance Center Offering Unrivaled Expertise

Thrive Enables Organizations to Protect Data, Enhance Security, and Meet Regulatory Standards

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today announced its new Compliance Center. The Compliance Center provides mid-market businesses and public sector organizations with valuable content that aligns with industry-specific needs and international regulations, delivering comprehensive support for diverse industries.

As technology continues to advance, global regulatory expansion continues to advance protections around personal data from cyberattacks or other misuse. With new and evolving standards appearing on the international stage, such as DORA, the EU AI Act, and data privacy laws that differ region to region, maintaining compliance and seamless operations is becoming increasingly complex. With streamlined, compliance-friendly processes and technology in place, mid-market businesses and public sector organizations can focus on growth and innovation. Thrive’s tailored, scalable solutions align with industry-specific needs and international regulations.

“Whether it’s industry-specific or government-enforced, organizations are facing stricter and ever-changing regulations to ensure they are protecting their users’ data,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Thrive empowers mid-market organizations across the globe to meet regulatory requirements, improve operations, and achieve business goals. By leveraging robust guidelines, best practices, and automation, Thrive optimizes security and mitigates potential fines.”

Thrive currently supports organizations across various industries – including financial services, healthcare, and government operations – that want to maintain compliance in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Thrive services can effectively help modernize IT infrastructure, managing risk in data protection, business continuity planning, strategic consulting, vCISO services, and secure Cloud operations.

The Compliance Center builds on Thrive’s teams of subject matter experts, including supporting organizations with DORA regulations, CMMC, CJIS, and more. Thrive experts are also trained to address specific regulatory requirements and policy areas, including HIPAA and SEC. For more information on our newest service, Cyber Essentials (CE) and Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) consulting, auditing, and certification, see here. To learn more about these offerings, visit Thrive’s website here.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Hannah Johnston

thrive@v2comms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.