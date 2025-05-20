Busy Philipps Empowers Women with ADHD to Go from Feeling Misrepresented to Being ‘Ms. Represented’ in First-of-its-Kind Campaign with Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Females with ADHD frequently present with inattentive symptoms, which can be more difficult to recognize than the hyperactive and impulsive symptoms more often seen in males

Boys are two times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than girls, leaving many girls and women undiagnosed and untreated

Busy is flipping the script for women with ADHD by sharing her own diagnosis and treatment journey with Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules)



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actress, author, podcaster, and mom, Busy Philipps, is stepping into an important new role as 'Ms. Represented' in partnership with Supernus Pharmaceuticals for a new campaign aimed at empowering women with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to understand their symptoms. The campaign, which launched during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) on Bustle – a leading online destination for women’s news – draws on Busy’s personal journey navigating her ADHD diagnosis and managing her symptoms with the help of Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for people 6 years and older. Supernus and Busy hope to shed light on the often-misrepresented experiences of women with ADHD and empower them to talk to their healthcare providers.

ADHD is frequently characterized by hyperactive symptoms, including fidgeting and feeling restless, which are more commonly observed in males. However, females with ADHD can often present with inattentive symptoms that can be more easily overlooked. These symptoms, such as difficulty focusing, being overwhelmed, or struggling with organization, may be misattributed to personality characteristics or perceived shortcomings, rather than being identified as indicators of ADHD.1,2

"People often associate ADHD with symptoms like being unable to sit still or fidgeting, but symptoms can look different across males and females – many women, like me, may experience ADHD in ways that are not just about being hyperactive,” says Busy. "I think a lot of women feel a sense of misrepresentation within the broader ADHD conversation, and I want to empower them to recognize their symptoms and seek diagnosis and treatment. For me, it wasn't until I understood that these symptoms were connected to ADHD that I could seek help and find ways to manage them. Qelbree has helped to make my ADHD symptoms manageable."

This difference in symptom presentation has contributed to a notable disparity in ADHD diagnosis between males and females. Studies indicate boys are twice as likely as girls to be diagnosed with ADHD, leading many women to go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed until adulthood, resulting in prolonged challenges associated with unmanaged and untreated symptoms for those females. With increased symptoms awareness, more females are seeking diagnosis and treatment.2-4

“At Supernus, addressing the individualized needs and symptoms experienced by people with ADHD remains our priority, and that includes acknowledging the nuanced and often overlooked ways ADHD can present in females," says Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. "The 'Ms. Represented' campaign, with Busy's honest voice and relatable story, is a new and exciting chapter in our ongoing partnership. Busy's openness about her own experience makes her an ideal partner to help us encourage meaningful conversations about ADHD in women."

Qelbree is a novel, once-a-day, non-stimulant approach for patients 6 years and older with ADHD, and the first non-stimulant approved for adults with ADHD in 20 years. As a non-stimulant, Qelbree has no evidence of abuse or misuse and can be conveniently refilled without needing a new prescription each month.

For more information about Qelbree, visit Qelbree.com. Patients should speak to a doctor about all the medications they take, and to see if Qelbree could be right for them.

For more information about ‘Ms. Represented’, visit https://www.qelbree.com/msrepresented.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for ADHD, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com .

