Plymouth Rock Assurance Announces Fourth Season of Fan-Favorite Series “The Bostonians”

Bruins® defenseman Hampus Lindholm returns to star alongside iconic Boston sports mascots Wally, Blades, and Pat Patriot

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Plymouth Rock Assurance welcomes back “The Bostonians”— a crew of Boston-inspired roommates, including Red Sox Groundskeeper, Patriots Militia Man, and the beloved sister from Lawrence—along with New England sports mascots and Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm, the official brand ambassador for Plymouth Rock’s Bruins Insurance Program. The first episode of season 4 has been released and highlights Plymouth Rock’s collaboration with the Red Sox.

The 2025 installment of the series will continue the tradition of blending Boston sports culture with clever, locally inspired storytelling—delighting fans with familiar faces and lighthearted moments across Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and community-centered themes.

Launched in 2022 with Boston-based creative agency Rival, the advertising campaign features the “Motley Crew” of Boston sports personalities alongside fan favorite mascots, including Blades, Pat Patriot, and Wally, living together in a fictional home. The short commercials will be featured in several TV spots airing on NESN and on Plymouth Rock's YouTube page. Three other shorts will follow with the last episode airing in tandem with the kickoff of the 2025-2026 NHL season in October.

“At Plymouth Rock, we take immense pride in supporting the Boston sports community—from the ice, to the field, to the diamond,” said Brad Baker, Managing Director, Marketing at Plymouth Rock Assurance. “Our ‘Bostonians’ series is a tribute to the fans, players, and shared moments that define this city’s unmatched sports culture. Whether you’re a Bruins, Patriots, or Red Sox fan, we’re honored to collaborate with these iconic teams and continue celebrating the people who make Boston sports so special.”

Check out the latest videos of “The Bostonians” and meet the crew by visiting: https://www.plymouthrock.com/lp/thebostonians

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.