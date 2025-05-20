KP Tissue Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Proxy Materials in Connection with its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. Vote today.

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting should contact KP Tissue's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT or the Company) (TSX:KPT) is pleased to announce its notice of annual meeting of shareholders and management information circular (the Circular) are now available on KPT’s website www.kptissueinc.com as well as under KPT’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has commenced the mailing of the Circular and related materials to KPT shareholders.

Shareholder Meeting Details

The annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) will be held in a virtual-only format on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) via live webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1792. The virtual meeting format will provide registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders an equal opportunity to vote at and participate in the Meeting, regardless of geographic location. Detailed instructions on how to vote at and participate in the virtual Meeting can be found in the Circular.

KPT’s board of directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all Meeting resolutions.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares by proxy is 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN. VOTE TODAY.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact KPT’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.3% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

905-812-6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Doris Grbic

Director, Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

437-882-2596

IR@krugerproducts.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

