Ambiq and CardioMedive Deliver Unified Medical Cardiac Care Solution

Edge AI Meets Cardiac Care: Apollo510-Powered Monitoring Platform Set to Transform Patient Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a technology leader in ultra-low-power solutions for edge AI, announced a strategic partnership with CardioMedive, an award-winning health technology innovator, to revolutionize cardiovascular care with the Medive – an advanced modular health monitoring platform powered by the Apollo510.

Breakthrough Technical Innovations

Ultra-low power Apollo510 MCU employs the Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT ® ) platform to deliver unparalleled energy efficiency for high-performance edge AI

employs the Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT ) platform to deliver unparalleled energy efficiency for high-performance edge AI Modular plug-and-play scalable architecture tailored to patient needs, no more managing separate devices. It integrates clinical-grade 1 lead multi-parameter patch, 3/5/12-lead ECGs, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, respiration, digital stethoscope, and comprehensive remote examination capabilities

tailored to patient needs, no more managing separate devices. It integrates clinical-grade 1 lead multi-parameter patch, 3/5/12-lead ECGs, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, respiration, digital stethoscope, and comprehensive remote examination capabilities Multi-week battery life ensures continuous health data capture in a lightweight, unobtrusive design

ensures continuous health data capture in a lightweight, unobtrusive design Dual SDIO interfaces handle high-throughput Wi-Fi and eMMC storage simultaneously, enabling seamless connectivity without performance comprises

Transforming Healthcare Access Through Edge AI

The Medive uses AI-driven analytics to deliver hospital-grade cardiovascular insights in diverse settings, from clinics to patients' homes. By leveraging the Apollo510's powerful edge computing capabilities for on-device inferencing, Medive enables immediate anomaly detection, real-time patient alerts, and predictive insights, drastically reducing the latency issues associated with cloud-based communications. The Apollo510 dual SDIO architecture enables Medive to run high-throughput Wi-Fi and eMMC Storage simultaneously, delivering fast performance and seamless connectivity with zero trade-offs. The Medive was selected as the "Medical Innovation of the Year" winner by the Romanian Healthcare Awards for advancing remote cardiovascular patient monitoring.

"CardioMedive is transforming all phases of the patient's journey for both in-home and hospital care," says Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. "We are proud to power such an important digital health innovation that makes effective prevention, diagnosis, and disease management more accessible using our ultra-low power solutions."

Ion Mocanu, CEO & Co-founder of CardioMedive, added, "Our partnership with Ambiq has been instrumental in creating a truly groundbreaking platform that addresses critical healthcare challenges. The Apollo510's exceptional processing power, peripherals and energy efficiency have enabled us to design a solution that not only meets today's needs but is future proofed for tomorrow's healthcare innovations."

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

Patients using Medive can monitor a wide range of vital health metrics, including ECG, blood pressure, and SpO₂, while also conducting specialized examinations using modules for stethoscope exams, spirometry, otoscopy, thermal imaging for diabetes-related complications, breast cancer screening, and more.

Availability

CardioMedive is on track for commercial launch in Q3 2026, beginning in Europe and the U.K., with phased expansion to the U.S., Canada, and Asia-Pacific markets in 2027. Learn more about the Medive here.

About Ambiq

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We enable our customers to deliver artificial intelligence compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most profound. Our technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. We've powered over 270 million devices today. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com .

About CardioMedive

CardioMedive is a health technology company redefining how cardiovascular care is delivered — through a modular, AI-enabled monitoring platform that adapts to patients' needs at home, in clinics, or anywhere in between. Combining medical-grade accuracy with user-friendly design, CardioMedive empowers providers, patients, and digital health platforms to detect, manage, and respond to heart health anomalies. Visit www.cardiomedive.eu to learn more or inquire about global partnerships.

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Marketing, and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/795afc79-ce72-41fc-8b22-537b49141328

Ambiq and CardioMedive Deliver Unified Medical Cardiac Care Solution Edge AI Meets Cardiac Care: Apollo510-Powered Monitoring Platform Set to Transform Patient Outcomes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.