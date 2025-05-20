Inseego Strengthens Carrier Partnerships with Addition of Two Industry Leaders to Sales Team

5G carrier experts joining to accelerate growth and innovation and further strengthen Inseego’s market position with Tier-1 carrier partners

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced the appointment of two highly respected industry leaders to its Carrier Sales team. These strategic additions will play a critical role in advancing Inseego’s leadership in mobile broadband and enterprise FWA solutions with Tier-1 carrier partners.

Both executives join Inseego as Vice Presidents within the Carrier Sales team, bringing decades of industry experience and extensive relationships across the 5G ecosystem. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in expanding and deepening strategic partnerships, further reinforcing Inseego’s position as a leading innovator in wireless broadband connectivity.

About the New Leadership Hires:

Jim Berridge is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of leadership across prominent telecommunications organizations. He excels at aligning sales strategies with overarching business objectives to deliver measurable results. Recognized for his forward-thinking approach, Mr. Berridge consistently drives sales growth by introducing advanced wireless technologies that enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Inseego Mr. Berridge held senior leadership positions at Nokia, NetComm Wireless and ZTE.





is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of leadership across prominent telecommunications organizations. He excels at aligning sales strategies with overarching business objectives to deliver measurable results. Recognized for his forward-thinking approach, Mr. Berridge consistently drives sales growth by introducing advanced wireless technologies that enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction. Prior to joining Inseego Mr. Berridge held senior leadership positions at Nokia, NetComm Wireless and ZTE. Steve Linke rejoins Inseego bringing more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, distinguished by a proven track record of driving significant revenue and sales growth within enterprise markets. He has led high-performing teams and forged strategic partnerships with major carriers, consistently delivering strong business results. Renowned for his expertise in aligning innovative wireless solutions with complex customer needs, Mr. Linke has successfully enabled mobile network operators to grow broadband connections and activation revenue. Prior to joining Inseego, he held senior leadership roles at Quectel, Inseego, Verizon, Citrix, and Qualcomm.



“Inseego’s strategic focus on the carrier market is bolstered by the company’s dedicated leadership that has deep industry expertise and relationships,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Commercial Officer at Inseego. “We’re pleased to welcome Jim and Steve to the team, as their leadership will be instrumental in aligning Inseego’s solution portfolio and execution with the evolving needs of our carrier partners and further establishing Inseego as the partner of choice for mobile network operators.”

With these strategic appointments, Inseego is poised to meet the growing demand for its wireless broadband solutions and further strengthen its partnerships with North American carrier customers. By leveraging the extensive experience and leadership of these distinguished executives, Inseego reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and secure wireless broadband solutions that empower carriers to excel in an increasingly wireless world.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com



©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

pr@inseego.com

