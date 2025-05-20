XRP News: XpFinance Fills 20% Of Presale Softcap, Set To Release First Look Of Lending & Borrowing Platform On XRPL





VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpFinance , a decentralized lending and borrowing platform built specifically for the XRP Ledger kicked off its highly anticipated presale and investors are already racing to secure their stake.

Within mere days of launch, XpFinance has astonishingly surpassed 20% of its 100,000 XRP softcap, demonstrating extraordinary investor enthusiasm and signaling strong market confidence.

Join XpFinance Presale

With XRP prices consolidating for a potential rebound, savvy investors are now rapidly positioning themselves in the early stages of what could become XRP’s definitive decentralized finance (DeFi) project.

Solving XRP’s DeFi Challenge

Historically, the XRP ecosystem has delivered unmatched transaction speed and minimal costs, but it has struggled to foster truly decentralized lending solutions.

Investors have had limited options, often forced into centralized platforms filled with hidden fees, custody risks, and regulatory uncertainty.

XpFinance is changing the game by creating a secure, transparent, and fully non-custodial environment for lending and borrowing, finally enabling XRP holders to unlock the full earning potential of their assets without sacrificing security or decentralization.

Introducing XpFinance: XRPL’s Premier Lending Platform

At its core, XpFinance offers investors seamless access to fully decentralized financial services directly on XRPL, including collateralized lending, borrowing, and passive staking rewards.

By utilizing XRP Ledger’s superior transaction speed and ultra-low costs, XpFinance significantly lowers barriers for retail and institutional users alike, becoming the ultimate DeFi gateway for the XRP ecosystem.

Buy XPF Tokens

Key features of XpFinance include:

Fully Decentralized Lending & Borrowing: All transactions occur directly on-chain, providing unmatched transparency and eliminating third-party custody risks.

Instant XRP Passive Income: Earn continuous staking rewards in XRP from transaction fees—creating a robust passive income stream.

Reduced Borrowing Fees: Holding XPF tokens substantially decreases borrowing costs, increasing overall profitability.

Community-Led Governance: XPF holders actively participate in platform decision-making, shaping its future direction and ensuring alignment with community interests.

The XPF Token: Unlocking Immediate Profitability & Powerful Utility

Powering the XpFinance ecosystem is the XPF token , which offers investors distinct advantages:

Presale participants secure tokens at a fixed rate of 1 XRP = 200 XPF.



Upon the conclusion of the presale, XPF will immediately list on the prominent XRPL decentralized exchange, XPMarket, at 1 XRP = 140 XPF, an instant 30% profit for early investors.

With a strictly capped total supply of 200 million tokens and 60 million (30%) dedicated exclusively for presale participants, early buyers benefit significantly from scarcity-driven value appreciation.

XPF holders enjoy ongoing XRP staking rewards, governance voting rights, and reduced borrowing costs on the platform.

You can join the Xpfinance telegram community so as not to miss any update or announcement.

How To Join the XPF Presale Before Prices Surge

With the presale filling quickly, investors are urged to move rapidly to secure tokens at the most advantageous price.

Follow these simple steps:

Acquire XRP on trusted exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit).

Transfer XRP to a secure, non-custodial XRPL-compatible wallet (Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger).

Visit the official presale portal at xp.finance/presale and send XRP directly to the presale address provided.

Add the XPF trustline in your wallet to automatically receive tokens upon presale completion.

Don’t Miss Your Chance – Join XRP’s Next Major DeFi Wave!

With almost 20,000 XRP already secured within hours of launch, investor FOMO is rapidly building.



XpFinance’s unique value proposition and strong early momentum indicate massive potential upside for presale participants.

Stay Updated With XpFinance:

Website: https://xp.finance

X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Email: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c72773c7-2ddb-4a25-b860-66c97b22de69

XpFinance

