Efficacy Results Announced from Cingulate’s Phase 3 Pediatric Study of CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for ADHD

Subjects Demonstrated Marked Improvement of ADHD Symptoms at Week 5

New Drug Application on Schedule for this Summer

CING CEO Shares Insights and Strategic Outlook on “Unboxing Biotech” Podcast

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced the efficacy results from an FDA required Phase 3, randomized, fixed dose, double blind, placebo controlled clinical study in pediatrics (aged 6-17), for its lead asset CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate HCl) for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The primary efficacy endpoint of the study was change in total score on the ADHD-RS-5 rating scale (a scale which measures aspects of ADHD in pediatrics). The fixed doses used in the study were 18.75-mg; 25-mg and 37.5-mg. Pending approval by the FDA, Cingulate expects to launch CTx-1301 with a total of eight dosage strengths, six of which are expected to treat patients under the age of 18.

"In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial in pediatric ADHD patients, CTx-1301 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in ADHD symptoms across all fixed doses, achieving robust effect sizes (0.737 to 1.185) within 5 weeks,” said Cingulate Chief Science Officer Raul R. Silva, MD. “These results illustrate that CTx-1301, if approved by the FDA, is positioned to become a potential first-line treatment for providers to overcome the longstanding unmet needs facing the millions of ADHD patients worldwide.”

Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer stated, “These compelling results once again validate the therapeutic benefits and commercial potential of CTx-1301. Achieving statistically significant outcomes and remarkable effect sizes across all tested dose levels illustrates the potential benefits of our product and the value of our Precision Timed Release ™ Platform. These findings represent a significant value inflection point for Cingulate as we advance toward regulatory submission and commercialization.”

Last month Cingulate announced positive top-line results of a high dose (50-mg) food effect study for CTx-1301, with the primary endpoints establishing that it can be taken with or without food.

In March, Cingulate released Phase 3 safety data for CTx-1301, demonstrating that the safety profile of CTx-1301 has remained consistent over the course of eight clinical trials. A final analysis that combines both adult and pediatric safety and efficacy data will be prepared and included in the NDA submission planned for this summer.

About the Phase 3 Children/Adolescent Fixed Dose Study (CTx-1301-005)

Efficacy results from an FDA required Phase 3, randomized, fixed dose, double blind, placebo controlled clinical study in pediatrics (aged 6-17).

The primary efficacy endpoint in this study was change of the ADHD-RS-5 total score from Study Day 0 to Week 5. The ADHD-RS-5 is a scale which measures various aspects of ADHD in pediatrics.

The fixed doses used in the study were 18.75-mg; 25.0-mg and 37.5-mg.

The protocol originally required enrollment of 385 subjects, however with FDA guidance the study was terminated early resulting in the intent to treat the (ITT) population of 103 subjects in the completed study.

Within 5 weeks of subjects receiving once daily dosing of CTx-1301 the p-values for ADHD-RS-5 were 0.018 , 0.011 and 0.001 for the 18.75-mg , 25-mg , and 37.5-mg doses , respectively.

, for the , , , respectively. This level of significance was achieved with less than one third of the planned subjects.

of the planned subjects. In this study, the pre-defined statistical parameter that determined success using the ADHD-RS-5 score at Week 5 compared to Study Day 0 was a p-value of less than 0.017.

Effect size represents the magnitude of a change in an outcome, or the strength of a relationship which was calculated for the ADHD-RS-5 primary endpoint versus placebo for each dose at week 5. The mean effect size for long-acting stimulants was 0.73 . (J of Clin Psychiatry; 71:6, June 2010).

. (J of Clin Psychiatry; 71:6, June 2010). In this study the statistically significant mean effect size compared to placebo at week 5 was: 0.737 at 18.75-mg ; 0.782 at 25-mg ; 1.185 at 37.5-mg ; an overall effect size of 0.901 .

at ; at ; at ; an overall effect size of . The Clinical Global Impression scale (CGI-I) is an objective measure of a patient’s change (improvement or worsening) in ADHD symptoms compared to baseline and was monitored during the study. The results of the CGI-I demonstrated that at all tested doses subjects demonstrated an improvement versus the placebo group at week 5.

About Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is a chronic neurobiological and developmental disorder that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. The condition is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. In the U.S., over 20 million patients have been diagnosed with ADHD. Among this group, 12 million are adults and over 8 million are under the age of 17. According to the CDC , just 53.6 percent of all children and teens with ADHD reported they were actively treating their symptoms with medication in 2022, with 65–90 percent demonstrating clinical ADHD symptoms that persist into adulthood. Current market trends demonstrate that adult ADHD prevalence is larger and growing faster than the child and adolescent segments combined.

About CTx-1301

Cingulate’s lead candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes Cingulate’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. Dexmethylphenidate is part of the stimulant class of medicines and increases norepinephrine and dopamine activity in the brain to affect attention and behavior. While stimulants are the gold standard of ADHD treatment due to their efficacy and safety, the long-standing challenge continues to be providing patients with an entire active-day duration of action. CTx-1301 is designed to precisely deliver three releases of medication at the predefined time, ratio, and style of release to optimize patient care in one tablet. The result is a rapid onset and entire active-day efficacy, with the third dose being released around the time when other extended-release stimulant products begin to wear off.

About Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) Platform Technology

Cingulate is developing ADHD and anxiety disorder product candidates capable of achieving true once-daily dosing using Cingulate’s innovative PTR drug delivery platform technology. It incorporates a proprietary Erosion Barrier Layer (EBL) providing control of drug release at precise, pre-defined times with no release of drug prior to the intended release. The EBL technology is enrobed around a drug-containing core to give a tablet-in-tablet dose form. It is designed to erode at a controlled rate until eventually the drug is released from the core tablet. The EBL formulation, OralogiK™, is licensed from BDD Pharma. Cingulate intends to utilize its PTR technology to expand and augment its clinical-stage pipeline by identifying and developing additional product candidates in other therapeutic areas in addition to Anxiety and ADHD where one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients need to be delivered several times a day at specific, predefined time intervals and released in a manner that would offer significant improvement over existing therapies. To see Cingulate’s PTR Platform, click here.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “outlook,” “will,” “potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor & Public Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate

tdalton@cingulate.com

(913) 942-2301

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.