Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:

Praxis management will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference , taking place at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20 th , at 9:30am ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link.

, taking place at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20 , at 9:30am ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link. Praxis management will also be participating in the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit, taking place in New York City on Wednesday, May 21 st .

. Praxis management will also be presenting a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on Wednesday, June 4th, at 8:10am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available through this link.



The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

Replays of the webcasted events will also be available through the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.