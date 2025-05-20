GasBuddy Sees Robust Summer Road Trip Season, Cheapest Inflation-Adjusted Memorial Day Gas Prices Since 2003*, Some Days May Bring $2.99 National Average

Summer gas prices to average $3.02 per gallon; Americans plan to hit the road with more budget-savvy strategies

DALLAS, TX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas, today released its 2025 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast for summer travel, revealing that American road trip culture remains resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainty. GasBuddy forecasts that the national average price of gasoline will be $3.08 per gallon on Memorial Day, making it the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2003*. Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer.

Road Trip Revival

According to GasBuddy's survey, 69% of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, slightly lower than the 76% of respondents who planned to travel last summer. The average traveler is planning multiple journeys – the majority (32%) intend to take two road trips this season. Many Americans are venturing far, with 40% expecting to drive more than 5 hours to reach their destinations, demonstrating a commitment to travel despite economic pressures.

Setting the Stage for Major Travel Holidays

Among major travel holidays, Memorial Day leads with 52% of travelers planning road trips, followed by Independence Day at 42% and Labor Day at 35%. Planning styles are evenly split, with half of travelers having already booked accommodations and half maintaining flexibility – possibly to take advantage of last-minute deals or adjust plans based on cost.

Cost Considerations Shape Summer Travel

While inflation remains a concern for many households, 47% of respondents report that the cost of gas is not impacting their travel plans. However, cost has emerged as the No. 1 priority for travelers this summer, ahead of factors like destination and accommodations. Most (54%) plan to pay for gas with a credit card, and many plan to use tools like GasBuddy and other digital savings tools, traveling up to 1 mile extra to save money on fuel.

“While we’re forecasting the lowest summer gas prices in years, economic jitters are slightly dampening optimism — but we still expect a robust travel season, with millions of Americans hitting the road, many for extended trips,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Rather than canceling plans, travelers are becoming more strategic with their spending. GasBuddy’s tools help them find the best fuel prices along their routes, potentially saving families $20 to $40 per trip — money that can be spent making memories instead of filling up. In addition, remaining aware of a change in gas prices as motorists cross state lines and keeping cool behind the wheel this summer will stretch more miles out of every tank.”

Memorial Day Gas Price Forecast

For Memorial Day, the national average is projected to be $3.08 per gallon, down significantly from $3.58 on Memorial Day last year. This year's relatively lower prices are influenced by lower crude oil costs amid an increase in oil production from OPEC+, the potential for a nuclear deal with Iran, and some economic uncertainty. As summer progresses and refinery maintenance concludes, the national average price of gasoline could fall below $3 per gallon at times this summer.

*Excluding 2020, heavily influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic and adjusting for inflation.

Methodology: GasBuddy’s 2025 Summer Travel Survey was issued from May 6 to May 12, 2025, to a random group of GasBuddy users.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

