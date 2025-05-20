SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that Dr. Angelos Stergiou, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in a fireside chat at the A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 8:20 am ET.

A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase Details:

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 8:20 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Click Here

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

