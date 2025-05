Enlivex Selected to Present at Israeli BioMed 2025 Conference

Presentation to highlight Allocetra™ and the therapeutic potential of macrophage reprogramming in inflammatory diseases

Ness-Ziona, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that the Company has been selected to present at the upcoming Israeli BioMed 2025 Conference, taking place May 21–23, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Company’s presentation is titled “Enlivex—Harnessing the Natural Healing Power of Macrophages to Treat Inflammatory Diseases” and will be delivered by the Company’s CEO on May 21st as part of the session “Personalized Pathways; Genetic and Cellular Based Therapies for Rare and Complex Diseases”.

Allocetra™, Enlivex’s universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy, is designed to reset macrophages—key immune cells—to their homeostatic, or “balanced,” state. Non-homeostatic macrophages are implicated in a broad range of chronic and life-threatening diseases, and Allocetra™’s unique reprogramming capability may offer a promising strategy for immune system rebalancing and disease resolution.

Enlivex is currently advancing a broad clinical pipeline with Allocetra™, including multiple Phase I/II trials in osteoarthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Recent data from a six-month interim readout in moderate knee osteoarthritis showed statistically significant reductions in pain (47%), improvement in joint function (46%), and decrease in stiffness (40%). Additional readouts from ongoing trials are expected in 2025.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA TM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA TM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

