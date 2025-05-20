Medela Introduces Magic InBra™ With FluidFeel Technology™—Where Science Meets Uncompromising Care

Six Decades of Lactation Research Culminate in the Company’s Latest Innovation That Unites Powerful Performance With Supreme Gentleness

Baar, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research-Driven Innovation Highlights:

FluidFeel Technology™: Developed through extensive lactation research, this feature creates an optimized pumping environment by allowing warm milk circulation around the nipple—a condition clinically shown to enhance milk expression (1)(2)(3).

Developed through extensive lactation research, this feature creates an optimized pumping environment by allowing warm milk circulation around the nipple—a condition clinically shown to enhance milk expression (1)(2)(3). Advanced Sensor Technology: Smart sensor controls help to adjust the vacuum performance to the individual milk flow and to prevent leakage.

Smart sensor controls help to adjust the vacuum performance to the individual milk flow and to prevent leakage. Ultra Slim Anatomically Optimized Design: Informed by 3D scans and ultrasound studies of lactating breasts, featuring clinically validated 105° wide-angle breast shields that demonstrate significantly improved milk output and enhanced comfort (4).

Informed by 3D scans and ultrasound studies of lactating breasts, featuring clinically validated 105° wide-angle breast shields that demonstrate significantly improved milk output and enhanced comfort (4). Scientific Performance Standards: Delivers research-based hospital performance (5) with similar pumping pattern to Symphony®, our flagship hospital and rental pump, in an ultra-lightweight design, setting new benchmarks for efficient, gentle milk expression.

Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals (6), today announced the next generation in breast pump technology with the launch of Magic InBra™. Medela’s new wearable breast pump exemplifies the company’s commitment to excellence in every aspect of care: Featuring the FluidFeel Technology™, it combines hospital-grade performance with exceptional comfort and seamless convenience in one superior solution.

"Magic InBra™ is the culmination of our more than sixty years of advancing lactation science," says Thomas Golücke, CEO of Medela. "Building on our legacy of innovation—from our clinically validated 2-Phase Expression® technology to our breakthrough 105° breast shields—we've now introduced FluidFeel Technology™, once again reimagining the pumping experience. This milestone underscores our scientific commitment to advance breastfeeding and pumping, combining our deep understanding of infant feeding behaviors, lactation physiology, and mothers' needs. We refused to compromise on any aspect—performance, comfort, or ease of use—because we believe that's what mothers deserve. The result is our most advanced breast pump yet, bringing together everything we've learned to create a solution that exceeds expectations in both performance and comfort."

FluidFeel Technology™: A Scientific First. Developed through extensive research into infant feeding behavior and breast physiology, FluidFeel Technology™ represents the natural evolution of Medela's scientific expertise. This innovation creates an environment that closely mimics natural breastfeeding conditions through an interplay of features. At its core, the technology allows warm milk circulation around the nipple, giving a natural feeding sensation. This is complemented by a constant, gentle latch mechanism that minimizes nipple movement while enabling strong milk flow. Advanced sensors continuously monitor and automatically respond to milk flow patterns, ensuring stable vacuum levels throughout each pumping session—a feature particularly crucial since research shows the first milk ejection accounts for over one-third of total volume (7).

Multiple clinical studies have validated that warm temperature around the nipple can positively impact milk output (1)(2)(3), making this technology a significant advancement in pumping efficiency and comfort. The baseline vacuum creates a constant, stable latch, with similar pumping pattern to Medela’s hospital and rental pump Symphony®, while remaining gentle on breast tissue, demonstrating how scientific understanding can transform the pumping experience.

Anatomically Informed Design. Magic InBra's design reflects Medela's deep understanding of lactating breast anatomy, informed by 3D scan (8)(9) and ultrasound studies (10)(11). The anatomically shaped collection cups feature the clinically validated 105° wide-angle breast shields, proven to increase milk drainage by 11.8% while significantly improving comfort compared to traditional designs (5). The transparent design allows visual confirmation of milk flow and proper positioning, with built-in tunnel lights supporting nighttime pumping.

The contact area and shape are designed to be wider in the area below the nipple tunnel of the device to distribute the contact pressure or load over a larger area. This supports the tissue in the lower breast, which contains the majority of the milk-producing tissue (12) and has been shown to be particularly susceptible to local compression by breast shields (13).

Smart Engineering for Modern Moms. At just 200g, Magic InBra™ ranks among the lightest in-bra pumps available today, setting new standards in the premium wearable pump segment. Its silent operation and leakproof design offer discretion and confidence in any setting. The innovative tunnel illumination feature supports nighttime pumping, while the intuitive interface provides easy control through both direct touch and app connectivity. The rechargeable battery delivers industry-leading performance with up to two hours of pumping per charge, supporting 8 complete pumping sessions. The sensor-controlled automatic switching between stimulation and expression phases ensures optimal milk flow, while built-in safety features include automatic alerts for positioning and capacity levels.

Bi-Directional Connectivity, Seamless Integration, and Comprehensive Support. The Magic InBra™ features bi-directional connectivity, allowing users to adjust the settings remotely via the Medela Family™ Pump Control mobile app: From starting and pausing, to customizing pumping sessions by switching between modes and vacuum levels, to controlling lighting and monitoring battery status. In addition, the Pump Control app automatically tracks pumping sessions and approximate milk volume. The app seamlessly integrates with the Medela Family™ mobile app, providing further tracking tools, virtual milk storage management, and caregiver functionality, so caregivers can monitor the baby’s progress. Additionally, the built-in Knowledge Center ensures mothers have access to evidence-based guidance and professional support whenever they need it.

Availability. Magic InBra™ will be available starting mid-May through John Lewis’ online and offline channels in the United Kingdom and via Tmall and JD in China. A broader rollout is planned across Europe, including Amazon, Bol.com, Galaxus and Babywalz, and through Baby Bunting in Australia from June, followed by Canada from July. The launch in the United States is scheduled for Q1 2026 (14).

For more information on Magic InBra™ and the science behind Medela's innovations, please visit medela.com/MagicInBra.

Additional downloadable materials, including a factsheet, visual assets, and video content, are available via the Medela media portal .

For media inquiries, please contact the Medela media office .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

