JFB Construction Holdings Reports Over 93% Revenue Increase Year-Over-Year for the First Quarter 2025

Revenues increase 93%; Gross profit increases over 66%

Lantana, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, announces financial results for the first quarter 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

Commencement of $21 million construction contract; largest Single contract in JFB history

Awarded $18 million contract as general contractor for Co-Developed New Courtyard by Marriott

Awarded $15 million industrial construction project

Awarded $6.7 million contract as general contractor for Courtyard by Marriott conversion and remodel.

Named Jesus Rolon as Chief Construction Officer

Closed $5.16 initial public offering

Priced $5.16 initial public offering



First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $5.91 million, up over 93%, compared to $3.05 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was over $1.46 million, up over 66%, compared to 587,199 for the first quarter of 2024.

“The first quarter of 2025 was a very strong kick-off for JFB as a public company as revenue nearly doubled, up over 93%, primarily due to a significant rise in the number of new contracts secured, as well as the commencement of several new projects,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “Compared to the same period in the previous year, we saw a notable increase in client demand, which led to a higher volume of business opportunities being converted into signed agreements.”

“We achieved several milestones during the quarter: we successfully completed our IPO, we were awarded two contracts for projects for Courtyard by Marriott, one in which we are the co-developer, and we signed a $21 million construction contract to develop a 79-unit townhome community in South Florida, which to date is the largest in our history.

“Our gross profit increased by over 66% as we closed new contracts and project commencements. While our billing increased due to strong volume, we were still able to increase operational efficiency and control costs on project related expenses.

“Although expenses increased, as expected, during the first quarter, these are largely due to the costs associated with advertising campaigns, expanded sales initiatives, team development, staff expansion, and the launch of new marketing strategies. We believe that these expenses that are aimed at increasing the visibility of the JFB brand, will lead to increased customer acquisitions in the future.

“Moving into the second quarter we plan to leverage our regional success to expand into other U.S. markets, by identifying opportunities and joint venture partners that align with our company objectives and goals, and to establish a presence in these markets and advance the JFB brand,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net

Legal Disclaimer:

