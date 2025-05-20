MBX Biosciences to Participate in June Investor Conferences

CARMEL, Ind., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at and participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: June 4-5, 2025

Fireside Chat: June 4, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 9, 2025

Podium Presentation: June 9, 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

The live webcasts can be accessed in the investors section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replays will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Phase 2 development; MBX 1416 for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 1 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, with an IND filing anticipated in Q2 2025, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kati Beach Oltsik

Inizio Evoke Comms

katie.beach@inizioevoke.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com

