FTI Consulting Announces Technology Alliance with BigID

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has entered into a teaming agreement with BigID , a leader in data security, compliance, privacy and artificial intelligence-driven data management. The Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within FTI Consulting’s Technology segment will collaborate with BigID to help clients enhance data management and improve compliance, data protection and risk management processes.

“High-integrity, compliant data is foundational to successful modern enterprise projects and products,” said Scott Margolis , a Managing Director within FTI Technology. “Yet, many organizations struggle with locating, inventorying and governing that data, extracting value from it, and mitigating the surrounding risks. With the support of BigID solutions, FTI Technology’s experts empower clients to effectively manage, protect and optimize their vast data estates. This alliance delivers tangible results in tackling critical challenges across information security, data privacy, compliance, AI initiatives and more.”

BigID enables organizations in a range of industries to proactively discover, manage, protect and extract more value from their data and AI, and manage risk, in a single platform for visibility and control. This alliance combines the capabilities of BigID’s platform with the strength of FTI Technology’s expertise in digital insights and risk management , providing clients with streamlined technology implementation and improved results across the spectrum of their challenges and data objectives.

“In this collaboration, we look forward to our ongoing work with a consulting firm that has the expertise in solving the evolving needs our customers seek and that complements our technology across data and AI,” said Ian Williamson, Senior Vice President of Global Channel & Alliances at BigID. “FTI Technology’s experts are experienced in developing effective programs, leveraging the BigID Next platform, to drive outcomes through business transformation and risk mitigation.”

More information about FTI Technology’s Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice is available here .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

