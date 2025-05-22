Global Intralogistics Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Intralogistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $101.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

A quick glance at the intralogistics market reveals remarkable growth in recent years. The market went from $63.48 billion in 2024 to a projected $69.92 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. This leap in the historic period is largely due to the introduction of drones in the intralogistics industry, increasing investment in infrastructure development, booming popularity of online shopping, a growing enthusiasm for adoption in the e-commerce industry, and a pointed focus on lowering downtime and labor costs.

What does the future hold for the intralogistics market?

In the next few years, the intralogistics market is expected to continue its strong trajectory of growth. The market will see a further climb to $101.46 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of Industry 4.0, a rising mandate for the overall efficiency and productivity of the supply chain, an escalating demand for automation, green logistics initiatives, and rising regulatory pressures coupled with increased consumer awareness about environmental sustainability.

Following the growth pattern, major trends that are expected to emerge in the market during the forecast period include the development of smart warehouses, new-wave technologies, embracing robotics, integrating artificial intelligence AI, incorporating machine learning, and moving forward with product innovations.

What role is eCommerce playing in the intralogistics market?

With the online buying and selling platform gaining widespread acceptance, the expansion of e-commerce is expected to supercharge the growth of the intralogistics market moving forward. E-commerce, which involves buying and selling goods and services over the internet, deals with online retail, digital transactions, and electronic business activities. The demand for e-commerce continues to soar due to improved consumer convenience, easy accessibility, and seamless integration with social media. Intralogistics solutions enhance e-commerce operational efficiency and provide real-time updates on inventory levels, ensuring accurate stock availability for customers on e-commerce platforms.

Who are the pioneers in the intralogistics market?

Key players in the intralogistics market include DHL Group, Honeywell International Inc., DSV A/S, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Dematic Corporation, SSI Schaefer Group, Fives Group, Mecalux S.A., KNAPP AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, Witron, Fortna Inc., Stow Group, Bastian Solutions LLC, System Logistics S.p.A, Locus Robotics Corporation, Element Logic Ltd., XNG Automation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., GEBHARDT Intralogistics Group GmbH & Co. KG.

What is the latest buzz in the intralogistics market?

Major companies in the intralogistics market are committed to creating advanced solutions, like automated systems, built to enhance efficiency, lower operational costs, and improve the speed and accuracy of material handling processes. Automated systems for intralogistics are technology-driven solutions used to manage and optimize the smooth flow of goods and materials within a warehouse, distribution center, or production facility. These systems are engineered to bolster efficiency, reduce manual labor, and improve accuracy in item handling, storage, and movement.

How is the intralogistics market segmented?

The intralogistics market segmented into:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

- By Hardware: Automated Guided Vehicles AGVs, Conveyor Systems, Robotics and Automation Equipment, Storage and Racking Systems

- By Software: Warehouse Management Systems WMS, Transportation Management Systems TMS, inventory management software, Fleet Management Software

- By Services: Consulting Services, Installation and Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Development Services

2 By Mode Of Transport: Railway, Airways, Roadways, Waterways

3 By End User: Retail And Consumer Goods, Industrial Products, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals, Other End-Users

What regional insights are available in the intralogistics market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the intralogistics market. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Countries under review include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

