Mobilicom and ARK Electronics Partner to Develop and Launch Cybersecure Solutions for Mass-Market Drone and Robotics Platforms

Partnership combines Mobilicom’s groundbreaking OS3 cybersecurity software with ARK’s made-in-the-USA, BLUE UAS listed, NDAA compliant, NVIDIA AI-driven hardware

ARK joins Mobilicom’s booth at XPONENTIAL 2025, a gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry, to feature the companies’ upcoming joint products

First product expected to launch H2 2025

Palo Alto, CA and Salt Lake City, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, and ARK Electronics, a provider of cutting-edge made-in-the-USA technologies for drones, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and offer mass-market, affordable cybersecure solutions for mini and small-sized drones and robotics platforms. The first product under this partnership is expected to launch in the second half of 2025. Mini and small sized drones play a vital role in both commercial and defense markets, representing a $5.8 billion market in 2023, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to $10.4 billion by 2030.

On May 19-22, 2025, ARK joins Mobilicom’s booth at XPONENTIAL 2025, where more than 7,500 of the world’s top experts in autonomous technology from over 20 industries and 60 countries are coming together to change the course of the industry.

“By combining Mobilicom’s OS3 with ARK’s made-in-the-USA mission critical hardware, we can offer manufacturers complete solutions for small-sized modern uncrewed systems,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “With 11 Autonomy and flight computers hardware products on the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Intelligence Unit’s Blue UAS Framework, ARK is a leading provider of critical drone and robotics solutions cleared for purchase by the DoD. We are pleased that they have selected our OS3 as their cybersecurity solution.”

“Together, we aim to create scalable, secure, cost-efficient technologies that are suitable for a broad range of programs and procurements from the U.S., Europe, NATO member nations and allies. By partnering with the best in the business in each domain, we at Mobilicom are rapidly expanding our product portfolio, broadening our end-to-end solutions offering, and expanding our addressable markets.”

Through this strategic partnership, Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) platform, which provides innovative cybersecurity for next-generation AI-driven drones through continuous monitoring, detection, alarm, and threat prevention, will be combined with ARK’s made-in-the-USA, NVIDIA-based, AI-driven drone electronics. As an NVIDIA partner, ARK has a strong track record of launching mass-market, affordable, electronics built on the NVIDIA platform. ARK’s hardware is National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant, built in line with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) objectives for Modular Open Source Architecture (MOSA), based on AUVSI cybersecurity industry standards, and optimized for high-volume mini and small size drones used in first-person view (FPV) and loitering munitions that meet and exceed standards for military, commercial, industrial, and hobbyist markets.

Both companies have products on the Blue UAS Framework, which provides a prestigious shortlist of rigorously vetted products available for procurement by the DoD and others.

“Mobilicom is a leader in drone and robotics cybersecurity, and we are very pleased to work with them,” stated Ike Atkinson, Chief Operating Officer of ARK Electronics. “Their OS3 is the first solution on the market to provide comprehensive security, safety and standard compliance for secure operations of autonomous drones and robots. We are eager to co-develop products that meet the needs of the market and expect to rapidly gain market traction with OEMs that prioritize both performance and security.”

About ARK Electronics

ARK Electronics is dedicated to designing and manufacturing made-in-the-USA drone electronics with a focus on providing cutting-edge technology through products ranging from autopilots and GPS systems to optical flow sensors and other advanced sensors.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

