Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG)

USNG taps into the growing global demand for natural gas

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce the launch of the Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG) in collaboration with Samsung Asset Management. USNG is an actively managed ETF offering exposure to companies powering the U.S. natural gas ecosystem.

Demand for U.S. natural gas is expected to surge by up to 50% over the next five years, driven by the digital economy’s extraordinary rise in energy consumption.1 Increased power usage from data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling the growing demand for natural gas as a clean, cost-effective and readily available energy source.

Likewise, the U.S., as the world's leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is poised for exports to grow by 19% in 2025 and 15% in 2026—fueled by global market shifts and escalating demand for American energy.2

USNG invests in approximately 20 to 25 U.S. stocks involved in the natural gas value chain across midstream, downstream, and upstream, with a primary focus on the midstream segment. Stocks are selected using a ‘Growth at a Reasonable Price’(GARP) investment approach to identify companies with strong earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth potential. The securities are included based on industry trends, company performance, and sector dynamics, with a focus on midstream companies operating in transport, storage, distribution, and wholesale marketing.

Utilizing its research specialty in the natural gas value chain, Samsung Asset Management serves as the sub-adviser.

“Due to a declared National Energy Emergency, the U.S. will be actively expanding natural gas production and infrastructure, leading to significant investment and capital commitment to this important segment of the energy market,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “USNG is positioned to actively navigate the opportunities and challenges of this growth industry.”

Leveraging natural gas in major energy infrastructure projects and as a tool to address the National Energy Emergency is rapidly becoming a priority for policymakers and corporations alike. The midstream, upstream, and downstream segments may benefit from increased volume driven by electrification, data center expansion, and growth in liquid natural gas exports. USNG stands out as a vehicle to capture growth and income potential in the natural gas industry.

“We are proud to continue building our U.S. ETF lineup in partnership with Amplify ETFs,” said Gina Lee, President of Samsung Asset Management New York. “Samsung brings extensive global experience in the natural gas space and significant research capabilities to USNG, helping investors access the full value chain of the U.S. natural gas infrastructure market.”

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at amplifyetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. As an actively managed fund, there is no guarantee the investment objective will be met. Being new, the fund has a limited operating history to evaluate. As a non-diversified fund, its performance and Share price are more prone to volatility from individual investments.

Investments in energy companies can be influenced by cyclical markets, price fluctuations, regulation, economic shifts, technology, and geopolitical instability. Risks for natural gas companies include alternative fuels, price volatility, interest rates, and developments like renewable energy growth and evolving regulations. Utilities companies include risks related to financing, environmental costs, market factors, and political influences.

Materials companies are impacted by commodity price fluctuations, economic cycles, environmental liabilities, and regulations, all of which can affect their returns. Small and mid-cap companies may face higher market risk, greater price volatility, and lower liquidity than larger firms.

Investments in MLPs involve unique risks, such as price volatility, illiquidity, limited investor control, potential conflicts of interest, dilution risks, and insufficient cash flow to meet operating requirements. MLPs may also face industry-specific challenges and macroeconomic pressures. The Fund's returns depend on MLPs being taxed as partnerships, not corporations. Changes in tax laws or policies can reduce MLP cash distributions and negatively affect the Fund's investments.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

