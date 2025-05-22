Mobile Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Mobile Advertising Market Outlook 2025–2034: Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segmentation & Key Trends Analysis

It will grow to $563.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025

Diagnosing the market’s pulse, the report reveals that the mobile advertising market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $277.73 billion in 2024 to $320.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of smartphones, mobile app ecosystem growth, data analytics and targeting, social media influence and shift in consumer behavior.

Is the Mobile Advertising Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Continuing its bullish trajectory, the mobile advertising market size is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $563.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR integration, artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise of in-app advertising, privacy regulations and ad transparency, and cross-platform integration. The forecast period is also expected to witness significant trends including the emergence of 5G technology, advancements in mobile technologies, rise of in-app advertising, video dominance, and programmatic advertising growth.

What Drives The Mobile Advertising Market Growth?

The growth saga of mobile advertising circles around the rise of digital advertising. Featuring as a critical driver, digital advertising is a marketing technique that involves publishing advertisements using online channels, such as social networking sites, websites and search engines to promote a company and its goods or services. Digital advertising in mobile advertising improves brand visibility by utilizing targeted techniques, tailored content and interactive forms to successfully engage a mobile audience. Its flexibility for different mobile platforms and capacity to observe user activity help optimize ad campaigns and increase the overall effect of mobile advertising efforts.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mobile Advertising Market?

The report tracks the operations of key industry players like Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., X Corp., Applovin Corporation, Ubisoft Inc., Pandora Media Inc., MobVista International Technologies Ltd., Amobee Inc., Millennial Media Inc., Mintegral International Ltd., Avazu Inc., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Affle India Ltd., Verve Group, Epom Ltd., Creative Clicks, Flurry Inc., Leanplum, Smaato Inc., Chartboost Inc., TUNE Inc., PageFair Ltd. These players are pioneering novel technologies and strategies, contributing to the technological renaissance in the mobile advertising market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Mobile Advertising Market?

In the pursuit of staying ahead, major industry players are adopting emerging trends, which include technologies like AI-powered marketing automation tools and features. These are designed to automate and optimize various marketing tasks and processes, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

How Is The Mobile Advertising Market Segmented?

The mobile advertising market surveyed in the report is comprehensively segmented into:

* By Format Type: Search, Display, Digital Video, Other Format Types

* By Category: Art And Entertainment, Hobbies And Interests, Other Categories

* By Mobile Devices: Smartphones, Laptops And Notebooks, Other Mobile Devices

* By Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Education, Travel And Tourism, Other Verticals

And further divided into subsegments like:

* By Search: Paid Search Ads, In-App Search Ads, Sponsored Search Results

* By Display: Banner Ads, Rich Media Ads, Interstitial Ads, Native Display Ads

* By Digital Video: Pre-Roll Video Ads, In-Stream Video Ads, Social Media Video Ads, Interactive Video Ads

* By Other Format Types: Native Ads, Push Notifications, Location-Based Ads, Augmented Reality AR Ads, Interactive Ads

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Mobile Advertising Market?

Shining light on the geographical expanse of the industry, the report divulges that North America was the largest region in the mobile advertising market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regional analysis extends to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

