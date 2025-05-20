Bio-based Silica Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1,361 Billion by 2035 With a CAGR of 14.3 % | Fact.MR

Bio-based Silica Market Surges as Sustainable Materials Take Center Stage: Circular Economy Drives Innovation Across Industrial Applications, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the bio-based silica market was valued at USD 312.9 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Substantial market growth of bio-based silicas occurs as industries seek renewable materials that help achieve environmental standards and circular economy requirements. The product originates from agricultural waste including rice husk ash to provide an environmentally sustainable replacement for synthetic silica that delivers high performance properties. Technological improvements in extraction and refinement processes are boosting scalability and reducing costs, positioning bio-silica as a mainstream industrial input.The material is gaining popularity in rubber production and personal care as well as construction as it offers reinforcement benefits and low carbon footprint. Advancements in slow-release fertilizers and bio-based coatings further enhance its industrial utility. As manufacturing sectors seek low-emission feedstocks, bio-silica’s compatibility with green chemistry standards makes it a preferred choice.Companies are accelerating R&D investments in bio-refining and feedstock optimization, enabling improved dispersion, material consistency, and cost efficiency. Bio-based silica’s alignment with zero-waste strategies continues to drive adoption across high-impact sectors.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe bio-based silica market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 1,361 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,004 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035Predominating market players include Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., EcoGreen Enterprises, BioSilica Technologies, RiceValue Co., GreenSilica TechnologiesNorth America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 329.5 million“Growing regulatory emphasis on sustainable materials, combined with rising demand for eco-friendly additives in rubber, construction, and personal care industries, will accelerate the adoption of bio-based silica” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bio-based Silica MarketKey players in the bio-based silica industry include EcoGreen Enterprises, GreenSilica Technologies, BioSilica Technologies, RiceValue Co., AgriSilica Solutions, Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd., Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Biosilico.Market DevelopmentThe bio-based silica industry is witnessing strategic movement through vertical integration and capacity expansions by key players to secure consistent raw material supply. Several companies are investing in modular production units designed for proximity to agricultural waste sources, ensuring logistical efficiency and local job creation. Recent initiatives have focused on patenting purification technologies that minimize chemical usage and water consumption during silica recovery. Industry players are also exploring public-private collaborations to access government incentives for sustainable material innovation. There is a rising trend in developing application-specific grades of bio-silica that cater to electronics, adhesives, and specialty coatings. Moreover, stakeholders are participating in global sustainability certification programs to enhance brand credibility and facilitate international market access.For example, In January 2023, Solvay announced the launch of bio-circular silica in Europe, produced from rice husk ash at its Livorno, Italy site. This innovation aims to reduce CO₂ emissions in tire manufacturing. Solvay also revealed plans to expand bio-silica operations to North America.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Bio-based Silica Industry News:In January 2025, Solvay S.A. entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hankook Tire to design circular silica from biosourced and waste-based materials to use in tire manufacturing. This partnership brought Solvay's technical expertise in silica together with Hankook's production capabilities to push the sustainable materials of the automotive sector forward.In January 2024, Brisil Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was welcomed as a member of the Marico Innovation Foundation's Scale-Up program. The collaboration was intended to help Brisil meet its vision of processing 50,000 tonnes of ash and generating more than 30,000 tonnes of silica each year by 2025, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly production of silica.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Bio-based Silica market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid, Gel), Industry Vertical (Rubber Industry, Construction, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global closed molding composites market is valued at US$ 66.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 117.9 billion by 2033, growing at a 6% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. Antineoplastic agent market sales are projected at US$ 126.71 billion in 2023 and expected to rise to US$ 286.49 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 