Global Chemical Logistics Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Chemical Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What does the previous growth and future projections indicate about the chemical logistics market?

The chemical logistics market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $294.16 billion in 2024 to $305.83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in industrialization, increased globalization, regulatory compliance, supply chain optimization.

What trends and drivers can we anticipate in the forecast period for the chemical logistics market?

The chemical logistics market size is expected to witness substantial growth in the next few years. It will grow to $382.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, digitalization and IoT integration, advanced analytics, market demand fluctuations, and e-commerce growth. Major trends expected in the forecast period include green logistics, autonomous vehicles, blockchain adoption, resilient supply chains, and 3D printing in manufacturing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6132&type=smp

What is fueling the growth of the chemical logistics market?

The rise in chemical production is expected to propel the growth of the chemical logistics market. An increase in the production of chemicals to supply to various industries, including food production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, and engineering, leads to a rise in the need for safe corners of transportation and distribution services.

Which companies are leading in the chemical logistics market?

The major companies operating in the chemical logistics global market include A&R Logistics LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., Rhenus Logistics LLC, Deutsche Bahn AG, BASF SE, Ryder System Inc., CEVA Logistics LLC, FedEx Corporation, Montreal Chemical Logistics, Schneider National Inc., Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, Univar Solutions Inc., Bd Trans-Logistics Sp. z o. o., Henus Logistics LLC, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DACHSER SE, DHL Global Forwarding Pte. Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Damco Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-logistics-global-market-report

What are the emerging trends in the chemical logistics market?

Major companies operating in the chemical logistics market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as chemical logistics centers, to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery. A chemical logistics center refers to a specialized facility designed to manage the storage, handling, and transportation of chemical products.

How is the chemical logistics market segmented?

The chemical logistics global market covered in this report is segmented on the basis of:

- Services: Transportation And Distribution Services, Storage And Warehousing Services, Customs And Security Services, Green Logistics Services, Consulting And Management Services, Other Services

- Mode Of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways, Pipelines

- End User: Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Specialty Chemicals Industry, Food Industry, Other End Users

With respect to transportation and distribution services, the market includes road transport, rail transport, sea freight, and air freight. The storage and warehousing services segment comprises bulk storage, temperature-controlled storage, and hazardous material storage. In terms of customs and security services, the report covers customs clearance, security inspections, regulatory compliance. Green logistics services in the market pertain to eco-friendly transportation solutions, waste management services, and carbon footprint reduction initiatives.

What insights can we gather about the geographical distribution of the chemical logistics market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical logistics market in 2024. However, the chemical logistics global market report covers a diverse geographical distribution that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-and-other-basic-organic-chemical-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.