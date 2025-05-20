YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea Discusses Strategic Blueprint to Drive Global Digital Asset Market Development

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Berton Hosea, founder and CEO of YBUOJ , unveiled the globalization strategy of the company, emphasizing that “technology innovation and ecosystem collaboration will serve as the dual core drivers to build critical infrastructure for the digital economy era.”

According to information provided by YBUOJ, its globalization strategy not only involves expanding business operations in North America, Europe, and Asia but also focuses on building an integrated, cross-border, dynamic, and compliant operational model through collaboration with financial regulatory agencies worldwide.

Berton Hosea, a seasoned leader with a profound industry background, brings over 25 years of experience in managing high-tech enterprises. In complex market environments, he has driven sustained corporate growth with exceptional strategic vision and execution capabilities. With extensive expertise in international market expansion, product innovation, and corporate strategic planning, Hosea has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in navigating global competition.

Hosea highlighted that YBUOJ has established a compliance engine capable of adapting to multi-national regulations, integrating AI to predict future regulatory trends and proactively mitigate potential risks. As part of its global expansion strategy, YBUOJ also prioritizes optimizing user experience. The platform currently supports multi-language interfaces and dynamically identifies user time zones and language preferences to deliver personalized interface customization and market-specific content.

Throughout the interview, Hosea repeatedly emphasized the concept of “long-termism”. He stated, “YBUOJ is not a short-term player in the fast-paced crypto bull market. We are building a sustainable, secure, intelligent, compliant, and globally applicable core trading architecture.”

Looking ahead, YBUOJ is accelerating its deep strategic expansion in the global digital finance sector. The platform ambitions extend beyond merely constructing a trading system; it aims to comprehensively advance four key engines—technology-driven innovation, compliance collaboration, ecosystem co-construction, and environmentally sustainable development. By doing so, YBUOJ seeks to redefine the operational logic and value framework of the global crypto market, propelling the entire industry into a new stage of development.

Contact Person: Tim Schulz Email: support@ybuoj.org

