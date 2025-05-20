700Credit Introduces Soft Pull Prequalification Integration with the DealerFi AI-Powered Platform

Dealers receive instant credit insights to close leads faster

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, today announced an alliance with DealerFi, an AI-powered platform that automates lead qualification, improves customer interactions, and boosts overall sales performance.

DealerFi has integrated the 700Credit soft pull prequalification solution, QuickQualify, with their AI-powered chat platform which enables dealers to communicate with consumers interested in a vehicle by automatically sending the consumer a link to the 700Credit prequalification form. DealerFi automatically delivers the soft pull prequalification form to the consumer to capture their consent and initiate the soft pull. Dealerships then receive the credit report including FICO® score. The channels supported by DealerFi include SMS, WhatsApp, email, FB messenger and Instagram DMs.

“DealerFi has enhanced their AI platform to drive more consumers deeper into the sales funnel by prequalifying the consumer. The powerful AI-driven communication platform optimizes when to introduce prequalification to the consumer,” said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. “By integrating our prequalification platform, dealers can immediately identify high-quality leads, making the sales process faster, smoother and more importantly increase sales.”

“Partnering with 700Credit allows us to give dealerships exactly what they need to sell smarter. With instant soft pulls, seamless credit checks, and secure ID verification, dealers can qualify leads quickly and build trust from the very first conversation”, said Luis Gudino, CEO of DealerFi. “700Credit is the industry leader for a reason — and together, we’re helping dealerships stay compliant, close more deals, and streamline their sales process from start to finish.”

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver’s license authentication platforms. The company’s product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver’s license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit www.700credit.com.

About DealerFi

DealerFi is a leading AI-powered marketing and lead engagement platform built for automotive dealerships. Our mission is to help dealers close more deals by automating lead qualification, accelerating response times, and optimizing every step of the sales journey. Trusted by dealers across the U.S., DealerFi delivers real-time results through smart automation, credit data integration, and seamless omnichannel communication. For more information, visit www.dealerfi.com.

Media Contacts

Susan Burke

sburke@700credit.com

(616) 240-9853

Legal Disclaimer:

