Global Lingerie Market Poised for Strong Growth Driven by Innovation, Inclusivity, and Digital Transformation

Evolving consumer preferences, sustainability trends, and digital innovation are reshaping the future of the global lingerie industry.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lingerie market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 84.7 billion in 2025 to USD 163.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the forecast period. The market’s rapid expansion is attributed to increasing consumer awareness around body confidence, the surge in demand for comfort-focused innerwear, and technological advancements in fabric and design.Discover Insights into the Market Request Your Sample Report!Rising Demand for Comfort-Driven and Inclusive Lingerie Designs Fuels Market ExpansionIn recent years, the global lingerie industry has undergone a dramatic transformation, shifting from traditional aesthetics to functionality, inclusivity, and sustainability. With increasing consumer demand for comfortable, everyday lingerie that supports diverse body types, brands are adapting their strategies to cater to broader demographics. This shift has opened new avenues for innovation, especially in plus-size lingerie, wireless bras, and adaptive intimate apparel.The changing preferences of modern consumers—who prioritize comfort, fit, and eco-conscious materials—are reshaping how brands approach lingerie design and production. The surge in demand for seamless, breathable, and body-positive lingerie solutions is driving consistent revenue growth across global markets.E-commerce and Digital Transformation Accelerate Market PenetrationDigital retail channels are playing a critical role in the expansion of the online lingerie shopping market, offering consumers a personalized and discreet shopping experience. E-commerce platforms, fueled by AI-powered sizing tools and virtual fitting rooms, have made it easier for consumers to find perfectly fitted lingerie, increasing conversion rates and reducing returns.Retailers and brands leveraging data-driven marketing strategies are seeing notable growth, especially in regions where lingerie was once considered a niche or taboo segment. The rise of DTC lingerie brands, coupled with influencer-led marketing and social media campaigns, continues to revolutionize the customer journey and brand loyalty.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Apparel & Fashion Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/apparel-and-fashion Technological Innovation and Smart Fabrics Drive the Future of the Lingerie IndustryFrom temperature-regulating materials to intelligent bras with embedded sensors for posture and health tracking, smart lingerie technology is poised to redefine the industry. These innovations not only enhance comfort and health but also reflect the growing intersection of fashion and wearable technology.As consumers become more health-conscious and tech-savvy, demand for lingerie that goes beyond aesthetics—offering support, function, and innovation—is expected to drive a new era of growth in the industry.Sustainable and Ethical Lingerie Gains MomentumThe shift toward sustainable lingerie manufacturing practices is more than a trend—it’s becoming an industry standard. Eco-conscious consumers are now actively seeking products made with organic cotton, recycled lace, and biodegradable packaging. Brands prioritizing ethical sourcing and transparency in their supply chains are not only building stronger relationships with consumers but are also contributing to the global sustainability movement.Key Market Players• Jockey International Inc.• Victoria’s Secret• Zivame• Gap, Inc.• Hanesbrands Inc.• Triumph International Ltd.• Hunkemoller• Bare Necessities• Calvin Klein• MAS HoldingsGet Full Access of this Report:SegmentationBy Product Type:By product type, the industry is segmented into briefs, bras, shapewear, and others.By Distribution Channel:By distribution channel, the industry is categorized into Online and Offline.By Region:By region, the industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore Related Research Reports on Apparel & Fashion Industry PVC Footwear Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:Sunglasses Market Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dye-sublimated-apparel-market Laptop Carry Case Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:Blank Apparel Market – Growth & Demand Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.