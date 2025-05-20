UGO Token Launches on PancakeSwap With Hybrid Model





SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UGO, the latest innovation in the Gooo, UGO, and WeGo ecosystem, officially unveils its groundbreaking Hybrid Token Model now live for trading on PancakeSwap, introducing a new paradigm for crypto launches—one rooted in fairness, sustainability, and real-world utility.

In a market saturated with speculation and short-term gains, UGO takes a bold step toward creating a more balanced and inclusive Web3 economy. Traders can now access UGO through decentralized trading on PancakeSwap, while the token's user-centric reward structure seeks to empower users, promote longevity, and foster true ecosystem participation.

“This isn’t just another token launch—it’s a reimagining of how Web3 ecosystems can and should operate,” said the UGO founding team. “We believe that sustainability, fairness, and utility must coexist from day one. The Hybrid Token Model is our answer to that challenge.”

The UGO Difference: A Launch Built for Long-Term Value

UGO moves away from traditional crypto launch tactics that favor insiders and early profit takers. Instead, it launches with a hybrid model engineered to protect users, encourage community participation, and support long-term growth:

• All VC and team tokens are fully locked for 12 to 48 months

• Only 5 percent of the token supply is unlocked at launch

• Pricing is driven by decentralized exchanges through automated market makers

• Everyone can participate freely with no whitelist or early-access restrictions

This launch strategy combines the accessibility of fair launches with the capital efficiency of IDOs, while avoiding the flaws of both.

2024: A Breakout Year for UGO

Security and Transparency

UGO has achieved a 9.5 out of 10 security score from leading blockchain auditor Hacken. The token is live and actively trading on PancakeSwap and fully verified on BscScan . UGO is also integrated with major platforms, including CoinMarketCap and MetaMask.

Strong Traction Through Gooo Platform

In Vietnam, a thriving pilot has already brought thousands of users into the Gooo app. These users are earning Gooo Points through everyday real-world activities. Global expansion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

WeGo Brings Financial Utility

WeGo has successfully completed testing of its debit card prototype. Strategic partnerships have been secured to enable multi-currency support. UGO token integration is entering its final development phase, bringing real-world spending closer to reality.

Why Traders Are Turning to UGO

UGO’s launch structure solves many of the common challenges seen in the crypto space:

• With 95 percent of tokens locked at launch, price volatility is minimized

• Team and advisor tokens follow a strict four-year vesting schedule, ensuring aligned incentives

• Launch access is fully decentralized with no insider advantages

What’s Ahead in 2025

• Global expansion of the Gooo rewards platform

• Listings on major centralized and decentralized exchanges

• Launch of the WeGo debit card with support for multiple currencies

• Development of DAO governance to give users control over the ecosystem’s future

Trade UGO today:

$UGO is now trading on PancakeSwap with contract address 0x66a2ed2F04BC7D2a03785DD04261A2FA595a5839. Experience fair price discovery through decentralized trading.

Trade $UGO on PancakeSwap

About the Ecosystem

The Gooo, UGO, and WeGo ecosystem is a revolutionary platform that rewards users for performing their primary jobs, offering them Gooo Points as a bonus to their income. These points can be redeemed for goods and services or converted into UGO tokens for broader utility. Moving beyond rewards, the ecosystem’s third phase, WeGo, introduces neo-banking services, a multi-crypto wallet, and worldwide debit card solutions, bridging the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit UGO's website .

Contact Details:

Charles Winn

Marketing Manager

marketingteam@ugotoken.io

