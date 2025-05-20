MEF and Console Connect Advance Industry API Integration with Launch of Open Source LSO Adaptor Tool

New Open Source tool simplifies integration between proprietary systems and MEF-standardized LSO APIs, available now via MEF’s LSO Marketplace

LONDON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of enterprises and network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today unveiled the release of the MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Adaptor Tool, a significant Open Source mapping tool now available as an Open Source project on GitHub and also via MEF’s LSO Marketplace.

Spearheaded by Console Connect, PCCW Global’s on-demand platform for intelligent data movement, the LSO Adaptor Tool enables seamless communication between proprietary APIs and MEF’s standardized LSO Business APIs, accelerating industry adoption of network automation.

Designed to empower the broader telecom ecosystem, the MEF LSO Adaptor Tool equips service providers with proprietary APIs to interact with industry standard MEF LSO Business APIs, dramatically expanding their ability to connect and transact with LSO-conformant partners.

By enabling mapping between disparate API frameworks, the tool allows service providers and technology partners to integrate efficiently without the need for a complete overhaul of existing operational APIs.

“The MEF LSO API Adaptor Tool marks an important step toward accelerating the adoption of standardized APIs for global interoperability,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “By making it easier to integrate proprietary systems with MEF LSO APIs, we’re reducing friction in ecosystem collaboration and enabling scalable, dynamic service automation.”

Key Benefits of the MEF LSO Adaptor Tool:

Simplified API Integration – Reduces development effort by abstracting the complexity of different API structures, offering a plug-and-play model.

– Reduces development effort by abstracting the complexity of different API structures, offering a plug-and-play model. Enhanced Interoperability – Aligns existing APIs with MEF LSO API standards without disrupting current workloads, ensuring compatibility across systems.

– Aligns existing APIs with MEF LSO API standards without disrupting current workloads, ensuring compatibility across systems. Flexibility and Scalability – Supports a wide range of API mappings and configurations to meet evolving business and network requirements.



Console Connect contributed the tool as an Open Source project in support of MEF’s vision for end-to-end network automation.

“API standardization is fundamental to unlocking the full potential of automated, on-demand services across the telecom ecosystem,” said Paul Gampe, CTO, Console Connect. “As innovators in this space, we are proud to contribute the LSO Adaptor Tool a practical solution that will accelerate the industry’s journey toward seamless, software-driven service delivery.”

The MEF LSO Adaptor Tool is available now in GitHub and via the LSO Marketplace.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of enterprise and service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

