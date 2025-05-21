The Packaging Company Expands Aluminum Laminate Tube Line with New 60ml Format

50ml Aluminum Laminate Cosmetic Tube 60ml Aluminum Laminate Cosmetic Tubes PE Custom Cosmetic Tube The Packaging Company

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new 60ml Aluminum Laminate Cosmetic Tube maintains the protective quality that The Packaging Company is known for. The sleek, modern design not only maintains formula integrity, but also enhances product appeal on retail shelves. With a secure and easy-to-use screw-on cap, the 60ml Aluminum Cosmetic Tubes offers a premium experience for consumers. This expansion reflects The Packaging Company's commitment to supporting brands in meeting the rising consumer expectations for high-performance packaging.Size Options Built for FlexibilityAs product lines diversify, brands require packaging solutions that cater to various formats, ensuring compatibility with different active ingredients, product types, usage occasions, and consumer preferences while maintaining functionality and appeal. The Packaging Company now offers two precision-engineered sizes:60ml Tubes — Ideal for:● Facial cleansers● Moisturizers and creams● Hair treatments and balms50ml Tubes — Great for:● Travel-size or sample kits● Topical medical products● Serums or thick skincare itemsEngineered for PerformanceEach aluminum tube is produced using advanced forming technology, ensuring uniform wall thickness, accurate crimping, and precise tolerances, which guarantees optimal performance, durability, and a high-quality finish for every product.Key Specs:● Internal food-grade epoxy lacquer● Optional finishes: matte, gloss, soft-touch● Decoration: offset, silkscreen, hot-stamping● Adjustable head/nozzle for various viscositiesBoost Shelf Appeal & BrandingThe seamless aluminum design supports high-resolution, wraparound decoration without the need for additional packaging layers, ensuring a sleek, premium look while reducing overall material waste and enhancing product presentation.Branding Benefits:● Consistent finishes across product lines● Design flexibility (luxury, minimal, pharma aesthetics)● Compatible with multiple cap and closure typesFull Customization SupportBuilt around client needs, both tube sizes offer end-to-end customization:● Color matching and visual branding● Prototype testing and feedback loops● Consultation across design, compliance, and logistics● A dedicated engineering team ensures every detail meets your specs.The Packaging Company is committed to providing comprehensive customization for its 60ml and 50ml Aluminum Cosmetic Tubes. From the very first concept to final production, the company works closely with clients to ensure their packaging needs are fully met. With color matching and visual branding services, businesses can create packaging that aligns perfectly with their brand identity.Prototype testing allows for the refinement of designs, ensuring that the final product meets functional and aesthetic expectations. Feedback loops throughout the process ensure that clients are fully involved, making adjustments as needed.About The Packaging CompanyThe Packaging Company provides custom packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. From concept to final delivery, they help brands bring products to market with reliable, sustainable, and customizable packaging. With a keen focus on innovation, The Packaging Company works closely with clients to develop tailored packaging solutions that meet both functional and aesthetic needs. Their team of experts ensures that each product meets the highest quality standards, while also supporting eco-friendly practices. Whether it’s large-scale production or small-batch customization, The Packaging Company is committed to delivering excellence at every stage of the process.Media Contact:The Packaging CompanyPhone: (562) 434–5583Email: info@thepkgco.comWebsite: www.thepkgco.com Address: 2310 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814, USA

