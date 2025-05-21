RoboForex Named “Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 (International)” at TrustFinance Awards RoboForex receives Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 award from TrustFinance CEO in Bangkok TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 RoboForex Joined TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

Recognizing a Global Leader in Social Trading at TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboForex has been honored with the prestigious “Best Copy Trading Platform 2025 (International)” award at the TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 event, a premier gathering of the world’s leading brokers, fintech providers, and financial innovators. The award highlights RoboForex’s ongoing commitment to delivering a high-performance, accessible copy trading platform that empowers traders worldwide.The TrustFinance Awards , established in 2022, serve as a global benchmark for excellence and innovation in financial services. Winners are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that includes expert analysis, innovation metrics, and verified user feedback collected via TrustFinance’s TrustScore platform. RoboForex’s CopyFX platform stood out among international contenders for its user-friendly design, advanced features, and consistent reliability.RoboForex has redefined the social trading experience with CopyFX by making copy trading accessible at scale. The platform supports users across multiple regions, including Southeast Asia, offering local language support, smooth onboarding, and strong community integration. It empowers investors to personalize their trading experience by choosing strategy providers, adjusting risk preferences, and tracking performance through transparent, real-time leaderboards and historical data. Even during periods of market volatility, the platform has maintained high execution reliability, further earning the trust of its rapidly growing user base.In an interview at the event, Wisarut Chartharakhun, Marketing Manager of RoboForex Thailand, emphasized the company’s broader mission: “We’ve operated in Thailand for over eight years, and our goal is not only to offer products—but to restore trust in real Forex,” he shared. This vision extends beyond trading. Through RoboAcademy, RoboForex is actively driving financial literacy in Thailand’s major cities, helping new and experienced traders alike strengthen their skills and confidence. The company’s latest campaign, “Real Forex, Real RoboForex,” reflects its dedication to combating misinformation and reinforcing integrity in global markets.RoboForex’s success is not just defined by technology, but also by its focus on education, localization, and community building. The platform’s high TrustScore on TrustFinance reflects consistently strong user satisfaction in areas such as trade execution speed, platform usability, and transparency in copy trading performance.This award recognizes not just RoboForex’s innovative capabilities, but its leadership in building a more inclusive and trustworthy financial ecosystem. By bridging the gap between expert knowledge and retail participation, RoboForex is helping shape the future of collaborative investing—where confidence and clarity drive every decision.To explore RoboForex’s full profile and user reviews, visit www.trustfinance.com . For more insights and the complete list of TrustFinance Awards 2025 winners, follow TrustFinance on Facebook, LinkedIn, and its official blog.

