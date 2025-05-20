250 Full Scholarships Announced for IBM-Backed Blockchain Certification Program with Job Guarantee

Kalp Studio and MGrow, with IBM, launch a Blockchain Certification Program offering 250 scholarships.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalp Studio and MGrow have unveiled a groundbreaking Blockchain Certification Program backed by technology giant IBM, offering 250 full scholarships to talented individuals across India. The initiative aims to address the country's continuously growing demand for blockchain professionals through accessible, structured education that combines technical training with guaranteed employment opportunities.

The comprehensive eight-month program features six months of intensive technical instruction followed by a two-month paid internship, where participants will receive stipends of up to ₹10,000 per month while gaining hands-on experience with Kalp Studio's industry partners. This practical experience is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and workplace readiness in the rapidly evolving blockchain sector.

"Our goal is to create clear pathways from learning to earning," said Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO of Kalp Studio. "This isn't just about education-it's about job outcomes, community-building, and ensuring that blockchain innovation is supported by a capable, job-ready workforce."

Applicants from across India can participate in the scholarship evaluation process hosted on IBM's assessment platform. The top 250 performers will receive 100% scholarships, covering the full program fee of ₹4.5 lakhs. The scholarship application opens on April 1, 2025, with the qualifying test scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Kalp Studio brings its blockchain infrastructure expertise to the course design, ensuring participants learn industry-relevant skills such as smart contracts, decentralized applications, and scalable deployments. IBM's certification adds international credibility and recognition to graduates' profiles.

Mreenal Chauhan, Founder and CEO of MGrow, emphasized the program's commitment to inclusivity: "Access to industry-grade education shouldn't depend on where you're from or what you can afford. This program brings high-impact training, expert mentorship, and real career opportunities to learners from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities."

The launch aligns with Kalp Studio's ongoing BUILD Bharat Tour, a national blockchain awareness campaign that began in January 2025. The tour has already held events in Vadodara, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, introducing blockchain fundamentals to thousands of attendees and directing high-potential learners toward the scholarship pathway.

About Kalp Studio

Kalp Studio, a flagship product of KALP Digital, is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider empowering developers and enterprises to build decentralized applications (dApps) with speed and efficiency. Offering pre-built modules, seamless third-party integrations, and advanced customization features, Kalp Studio delivers scalable blockchain solutions across industries.

About MGrow

MGrow's mission is to empower 1,000,000 fresh graduates and diploma holders with high-quality, white-collar jobs by 2030. MGrow is a career acceleration platform oﬀering certiﬁed programs in blockchain, data analytics, and AI. Backed by DPIIT and NASSCOM, it delivers performance-based scholarships, hands-on mentorship, and guaranteed job placement to learners seeking industry-ready skills and outcomes.

